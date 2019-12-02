Emily and Sasha, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, met while Emily was teaching English in Russia. The two connected at a gym where Sasha worked as a personal trainer; they quickly hit it off, fell in love, and welcomed their son Davíd late last year.

Although Emily is convinced Sasha is her soulmate, promos for Season 7 sees the couple facing a variety of issues throughout their time on the show, ranging from problems with Sasha’s ex-wife, the reality star’s family’s skepticism of their relationship, and their living situation.

With their issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering where the reality couple is today. Are Emily and Sasha still together, or did they split up after filming ended? Here’s what we know about their relationship today:

Emily is Sasha’s Third Wife & She Believes the Two Are Soulmates

VideoVideo related to emily & sasha 90 day fiancé update: are they still together? 2019-12-01T19:58:57-05:00

Emily is head-over-heels smitten with her Russian beau, and has made that very clear during her time on the show. Although she is Sasha’s third wife, she believes the two were made for each other and that their relationship is “perfect.”

“I’m Emily, I’m 29-years-old and for the last three years, I’ve been living in Volgograd, Russia,” Emily tells the cameras in the clip above. “As a young American girl in Russia, I was so lonely. I joined this gym because I wanted to be social and that is where I met my hot personal trainer Sasha.” She added, “Things got serious pretty quickly, because I’m super pregnant!”

“I am going to be Sasha’s third wife and this is going to be his third child with another woman, so…” the English teacher continued, shrugging. “Sasha just made mistakes in the past and he happened to marry those mistakes, but we’re different. Our relationship is perfect and we’re gonna last.”

The Couple Appears to Still be Together Today

Although the couple is facing a plethora of issues on the show, they appear to still be together today and going strong, according to social media. Emily’s Instagram page features dozens of pictures of Sasha and their son together, including sweet family photos, updates on Davídka’s progress as he grows, and plenty of romantic pictures of she and Sasha on dates, kissing and exploring Russia.

She often gushes about her Russian hubbie on social media as well; she posted a picture of Sasha kissing her on the cheek in October, 2018, which was captioned, “My love, I promise to treat you the same way I would like my son’s wife to treat him. I promise to never offend you or throw shoes at you. I am glad that I have the opportunity to show you what true love is.” The caption was in Russian and roughly translated to English.

It appears to two might also be married today, according to her Instagram page; she uses his last name on the social media platform. “I haven’t changed the name on my passport yet… But I wanted to take this username before anyone else,” she said of her IG handle @emily.larina.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the Emily and Sasha. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Robert’s Son’s Grandmother is Porn Star Diamond Foxxx on 90 Day Fiancé

