‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Final 6 Contestants

Spoilers for the 2020 Season of The Bachelor follow. By the end of the two-episode week of the show, bachelor Peter Weber will be down to just six contestants to choose from.

After the episode that aired Monday, Feb. 3, Lexi and Shiann were both sent home. In her goodbyes to Peter, Shiann warned him that some of the women who were left were not who he thought they were.

There were nine women left after the rose ceremony, but three more of the contestants will be sent home this week.

Again, spoiler warning! Do not read on if you don’t want to know who the final six women are ahead of tonight’s episode.

The finale for The Bachelor will be in March. Here are the six women that are left after the two-episode week of the season:

Madison Prewett

Madison Prewett has been a front-runner on this season of The Bachelor since the first episode. She is a former pageant queen and is now a foster parent recruiter. She is also a freelance photographer, where she photographs engagements, babies and graduations.

Prior to the premiere, it was reported that Prewett is a virgin, and it has been confirmed by Reality Steve. She is deeply religious and describes herself as a passionate person.

Prewett had the first one-on-one date with Peter, where they attended his parent’s vow renewal ceremony.

Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann Sluss may not be the first Hannah in Peter’s life, but she could be the one that takes his heart for good. Sluss is a painter, interior decorator and a model for Wilhelmina Models and The Block Agency. She went into the show saying she was “ready to find a man who she can be best friends with while keeping the steamy romance alive.”

Sluss is good friends with Hannah Godwin, who was the second runner-up on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and then went on to get engaged to Dylan Barbour on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Godwin convinced Sluss to apply for the show. She has been involved in most of the drama on Weber’s season of The Bachelor so far.

Sluss received the first impression rose, which does not bode well for her future with Peter. No woman who ever received that rose has “won” The Bachelor.

Victoria Fuller

Victoria Fuller has been one of the most controversial contestants on this season of the show. After winning the photo shoot in Monday’s episode, Cosmopolitan announced that they would not be publishing the image as their digital cover photo because of Fuller’s past.

She modeled a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt before her time on the show. The WLM company used the shoot as a way to raise money for endangered fish in an advertising campaign. They also sell “Marline Lives Matter” shirts and hats.

Reality Steve has reported on other controversies surrounding Fuller as well; she allegedly has had affairs with married men prior to her time on the show. He said that her affair partners were married to her former friends. Fuller denies the accusations, but Reality Steve said that production knew about the affairs.

Kelsey Weier

Before the first episode even began, Bachelor host Chris Harrison said that Kelsey is “definitely one to watch” this season, going on to say that she is “one of the most emotional women from the cast.” Weier was involved in champagne-gate in the premiere episode of the season.

The 28-year-old Miss Iowa pageant queen is from Des Moines. She is described as “feisty and stubborn.” Reality Steve has shared plenty of spoilers for how far the contestants get this season. If you want to see how far Kelsey gets before she’s sent home, you can head on over here.

Kelley Flanagan

Kelley Flanagan, who is an attorney from Chicago, met Peter before their first impression outside of the limo. The two met at a hotel before the start of the show and it was reported that they look at their second meeting as fate.

Flanagan got the rose after her one-on-one date with Peter in Costa Rica. We have more on how far Kelley gets (and if she wins) Peter Weber’s season here.

Natasha Parker

Natasha Parker lives in New York City. She currently works in production for HBO and Cinemax. Parker holds a Bachelor’s Degree in communications with TV Writing and Producing as a concentration from Columbia College.

Her bio reads, “Since Natasha has embarked on the freelance producing world, she has continued to collaborate with many like-minded creatives in the industry. Her goal is to help tell and execute beautiful stories, specifically championing for narratives about minorities.”

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

