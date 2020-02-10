‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers for Episode 7

There are only six women left on Season 24 of The Bachelor, and the episode airing on February 10, is pivotal. After Monday night, Peter Weber will out for the Hometown Dates portion of the show, which means two more women will be going home.

As the 28-year-old pilot and his women travel to Lima, Peru, he has a 1-on-1 date with both Natasha and Madison, the latter of whom has a huge secret to reveal. Peter also has a 3-on-1 date with Kelley, Hannah Ann, and Victoria F., after which one of these ladies will see their time on the show come to an abrupt end.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR,’ EPISODE 7 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Kelley Flanagan Goes Home

Perhaps, the most surprising contestant not making it Hometown Dates is Kelley. While dubbed the most “normal” suitress, the 27-year-old tax attorney from Chicago won fans over by never “turning it on” for cameras, and by not being afraid to call Peter out when he was acting like an immature man. Kelley didn’t blindly want to “win” Peter’s heart, she took the time to wonder if this was a man worth fighting for and if he fits into her life.

In Monday’s episode, Kelley is made out to look like a villain for calling the other contestants “children,” however, unlike many of Peter’s women, Kelley is ready for marriage. And while she shared an early spark with Peter, they were not a perfect match.

Madison Prewett Tells Peter That She’s A Virgin

Unlike Colton Underwood’s cycle of The Bachelor, in which his virginity was constantly brought and discussed, Madison has kept her decision to remain a virgin until marriage a secret. According to Reality Steve, this was what The Bachelor previews were teasing in previews when Victoria F. said, “Dude, she’s waited this long to tell him she’s a virgin.” In the video below, it’s at 1:36.

For Peter, who famously had sex four times in a windmill with Hannah Brown during her season of The Bachelorette, this information about Madison will come as a surprise. Prewett’s abstinence will not cause Peter to send her home, he’s already falling in love with the 23-year-old from Auburn, Alabama. However, it will affect his night with Madison when it comes to the Fantasy Suites.

Natasha Parker Says Goodbye To Peter

In the least surprising news, Natasha goes home after her 1-on-1 date with Peter. This seems like the first time Peter has spent quality time with the 31-year-old event planner from New York. Natasha was understandably frustrated Alayah was brought back, however, she spent most of the season being critical of Peter, to the point that viewers wondered if she even liked him.

While Natasha and Peter appear to have a great time on their 1-on-1 date in Lima, Peter will likely use a tried and true Bachelor line, ultimately telling her that he just doesn’t feel as strong of a connection with her as he does the other women.

