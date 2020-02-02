Demi Lovato’s Ex-Boyfriends & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

One week after an incredibly emotional performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Demi Lovato is sealing her comeback by singing the Nation Anthem at Super Bowl 54 in Miami on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium. The pregame show will be broadcast live worldwide and fans can’t wait to see how the 27-year-old pop star will deliver on game day.

Lovato took a long break from performing after her overdose in July 2018. The singer, who has admittedly struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs, and alcohol, was celebrating six years of sobriety in March 2018 before she relapsed.

At the Grammy’s the singer-songwriter performed “Anyone,” a song she wrote four days before she almost lost her life from the overdose. The powerful new ballad earned her a standing ovation. Now that Lovato is now making strides in her professional career, fans can’t help but wonder if she’s making moves in her personal life, as well.

While it appears that Lovato is currently single, here’s what you need to know about Lovato’s most recent dating history:

1. Lovato Is Not Sure Whether She’ll End Up With A Man Or Woman

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lovato expressed her wish to start a family at some point but said that she wasn’t exactly sure what that future will look like.

“I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman,” Lovato said. “I just know that, at some point, I would love to do that this decade.”

Lovato added that she’s more focused on herself at the moment. “I started going to church; I was not really a big church person even a month ago,” Lovato admitted. “I shied away from church for many years. I didn’t feel welcome. I was also questioning my sexuality. I just found a place out here in L.A. that accepts me for who I am.”

The former Camp Rock actress further discussed her sexuality with Andy Cohen on “Radio Andy.” She said, “I’m still figuring [my sexuality] out. I didn’t officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman until 2017. It was actually emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive.”

2. Demi Lovato’s Most Recent Relationship With Austin Wilson Was Short-Lived

Lovato initially shocked her 75.2 million followers on Instagram late after sharing a photo of herself with model Austin Wilson, and the caption, “My (heart emoji)” Most of her fans were unaware she was dating anybody, so the relationship news was completely unexpected.

However, Wilson, 25, a Los Angeles-based model, who studied at Santa Monica College, and Lovato didn’t last long. They broke up before the start of 2020.

In early January, OK Magazine reported Demi broke up with her boyfriend, model Austin Wilson to “concentrat[e] on herself and her work… as well as [focus] on her relationship with God.”

3. Lovato’s Longtime On-And-Off Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged To Amanda Pacheco

Former That 70’s Show star Wilmer Valderrama and Lovato started dating in 2010. When the couple parted ways in 2016, they released the following joint statement:

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” they said. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”

After Valderrama proposed to fianceé Amanda Pacheco on New Years Day, he had Lovato’s full support. A source told E! News, “She’s happy for Wilmer if he’s happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love. They will always be friends and have a special place in each other’s hearts. But she also realized he wasn’t going to be her life partner and she’s known that for a while. She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction. She wishes him all the best though.”

4. Lovato Accepted A Date With Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Big Mike

In September 2019, sources confirmed that reality TV star Mike Johnson and Lovato were “getting to know each other.” An insider told E! News that “they did go on a date and it’s been going well. They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other.”

The two first connected through social media. During Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Lovato would post on her Instagram stories things like, “Mike I accept your rose.” Johnson also started commenting on her photos. He wrote, “Look at me like that again 😏 love yaself,” on one of her unedited bikini photos.

While it’s unknown exactly what happened between Big Mike and Lovato, after meeting in person, their much-publicized budding romance fizzled out quickly. In October, Johnson awkwardly asked out Keke Palmer during his appearance Strahan, Sarah, and Keke, and got turned down.

5. Lovato Said She Was Seriously Dating A Woman In 2017, Rumored To Be Lauren Abedini

What prompted Lovato to tell her parents about her bisexuality stemmed from the fact that things were getting serious with a woman in her life. While this woman’s identity was not revealed in the interview, it was rumored to be DJ Lauren Abedini, after the two were spotted holding hands during a trip to Disneyland.

I just saw Demi Lovato at Disneyland and she was holding hands with some chick 🤷🏻‍♀️@DisneyParkCeleb @DisneylandCeleb pic.twitter.com/Sohfa9OoRA — Carolyn Sandoval (@carolyn6574) September 11, 2017

Lovato instead focused on the conversation with Andy Cohen on her parents’ reaction to the news that she was dating a woman.

“My dad was like, ‘Yeah, obviously,'” Lovato said. “He said like, “Hello, ‘Cool for the Summer’.” But my mom was the one that I was super nervous about. But she was like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ And that was so beautiful and amazing. I’m so grateful.”

Lovato first hinted at her sexuality in 2015 during an interview with Alan Carr. She said, “I’m not confirming and I’m definitely not denying. All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with experimentation at all.”

Carr, who is openly gay—joked that he “experimented once and it stuck” – to which she responded, “I didn’t say it didn’t stick either.”

