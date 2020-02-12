The Masked Singer Season 3 Contestants: Who Is Performing Tonight? 2/12/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 3 airs on Wednesday, February 12 at 8/7c on FOX. The episode features performances from the 4 remaining contestants from “Group A” and another unmasking.

Episode 3 is the last “Group A” episode. On February 19, 6 new characters in “Group B” will be introduced for their first performances of the season. The remaining 3 characters from tonight’s episode will not return to the Masked Singer stage until Groups B and C have each found their final 3. The episode is expected to center around love, as a Valentine’s Day-themed holiday episode.

Here’s what you need to know about the 4 characters performing in episode 3:

The White Tiger

White Tiger Performs "Good Vibrations" | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGERWhite Tiger performs "Good Vibrations" by Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch for the judges. Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSingerSeason2 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” White Tiger Performs "Good Vibrations" | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-06T01:36:37.000Z

While we don’t know who the celebrity beneath the White Tiger mask is yet, we do know costume designer Marina Toybina’s influence behind designing the elaborate get-up. She told Entertainment Weekly “With the White Tiger, I want[ed] to do something that was a little bit inspired by an Egyptian influence. And when we found out who was cast for it, it was just a perfect fit.” Of the celebrity beneath the mask, Toybina hinted “He’s just fun, outgoing, incredible, and loves his costume. It is somebody that enjoys his performance and is definitely larger than life on stage.”

Last week, the White Tiger rapped to “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch for his performance. For the top clues and guesses for the White Tiger so far, click here.

The Turtle

Turtle Performs "Say You Won't Let Go" By James Arthur | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGERTurtle performs "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur for the judges. Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSingerSeason2 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Turtle Performs "Say You Won't Let Go" By James Arthur | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-06T01:54:53.000Z

When the Turtle sang “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur for his episode 2 performance, he made it clear that the celebrity beneath the mask is a talented performer and has likely had a career as a professional singer. The Turtle says that being a contestant on The Masked Singer is “such an opportunity to break out of [his] shell.”

For the top clues and guesses for the Turtle so far, click here.

The Kangaroo

Kangaroo Performs "Dancing On My Own" By Robyn | Season 3 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGERKangaroo performs "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn for the judges. Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSingerSeason2 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Kangaroo Performs "Dancing On My Own" By Robyn | Season 3 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-03T04:40:23.000Z

The judges have noted the Kangaroo’s height during her first two performances of the season, and the Kangaroo even remarked in her last clue package that she’s having trouble maneuvering in the costume due to the Kangaroo mask’s big ears.

After her performance of “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Whinehouse, the judges dubbed the Kangaroo a frontrunner for the season. It’s unlikely that she’ll be eliminated during episode 3; if she makes it through tonight, fans will have to wait until she returns in the top 9 to continue their guessing and dissect more clues about her identity.

For the top clues and guesses for the Kangaroo so far, click here.

Miss Monster

Miss Monster Performs "Fancy" By Bobbie Gentry | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGERMiss Monster performs "Fancy" by Bobbie Gentry for the judges. Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSingerSeason2 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Miss Monster Performs "Fancy" By Bobbie Gentry | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-06T01:26:02.000Z

The judges are in agreement that the celebrity beneath the Miss Monster costume is a music legend, and fans on Twitter are predicting that the woman behind the mask is Chaka Khan. Promotional material for tonight’s February 12 episode teases that “An icon is revealed” at the end of the episode. If Miss Monster is, in fact, Chaka Khan, that would certainly qualify as an iconic unmasking.

For the top clues and guesses for Miss Monster so far, click here.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?