‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale Schedule: What Date Will It Air?

It has all come down to this, Bachelor fans. Season 24 is almost over, with the Women Tell All special airing Monday, March 2, then the finale airing the following week. Here’s what you need to know about the schedule for the final two weeks of the season, plus the schedule for the upcoming Bachelor franchise shows.

Warning: Very light spoilers ahead for the final two weeks of the show. There is nothing major being spoiled, but you have been warned just in case.

The Women Tell All Resolves The Final 3 Cliffhanger

Bachelor 2020 Sneak Peek: The Dramatic End of Season 24 – The BachelorNext week, it's time for The Women Tell All, as the ladies will reunite to open old wounds and dish the real dirt on what went down in the house. Then, as The Bachelor 2020 continues, Bachelor Peter Weber faces tears and tough conversations as he navigates the fallout of the Fantasy Suites. Will Peter get his happy ending? From 'Week 9,' season 24, episode 9 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-25T06:00:09.000Z

ABC has revealed in the episode description that the rose ceremony for the final three women will air before the Women Tell All special starts. That means the woman rejected at the final three rose ceremony will join the reunion special. If you want to know who that is, click here, but be warned of spoilers.

The Women Tell All should be full of fireworks, with some of the best tension-filled duos confronting each other at the reunion: Mykenna Dorn and Tammy Ly, Alayah Benavidez and Victoria Paul, and Kelsey Weier basically confronting everyone about her emotional roller coaster throughout the season.

The Finale Airs Over Two Nights

Hannah Ann Says She'll Always Be There for Peter – The BachelorHannah Ann tells Bachelor Peter Weber that no matter how this week goes, she's always going to be there for him. Her feelings for him are that strong that it helps cancel out her fears of being sent home. Peter reiterates that he's falling in love with her. From 'Week 9,' season 24, episode 9 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-25T06:00:05.000Z

The Bachelor finale is scheduled to air over two nights for two hours each night. Part I airs Monday, March 9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT, then part II airs Tuesday, March 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT, both on ABC.

It sounds as though the second night will be almost solely devoted to the After the Final Rose live reunion, which makes sense because both Peter and host Chris Harrison have talked about how the show may not actually have “ended” at the finale taping in Australia. So the show may have saved some juicy stuff for After the Final Rose.

Upcoming Bachelor Shows Schedule

The Musicians of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your HeartMeet the men and women of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart! Premieres Monday, April 13 at 8|7c on ABC. 2020-02-27T19:24:11.000Z

The Bachelor spinoff Listen to Your Heart premieres on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. It features 23 brand-new cast members looking for love while also pursuing their music careers. The contestants will explore relationships and be tested through musical challenges where ultimately only one couple will be left standing. The show will also feature special appearances by some of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples and celebrated names from the music world. Meet the cast here.

The new season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 18. It was announced on Good Morning America Monday, March 2 that Bachelor franchise veteran Clare Crawley has been tapped as the new bachelorette, which is exciting news for old-school fans of the show. Crawley first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor back in 2014.

Finally, Bachelor in Paradise will return summer 2020 for its seventh season. An official premiere date has not been revealed yet, as it depends on how The Bachelorette season 16 shakes out. But expect it to premiere in early August, probably on Monday, August 3 or Monday, August 10.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with the finale airing Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.

