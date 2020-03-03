‘The Bachelor’ 2020: Final 2 Spoilers & Finale Predictions

Season 24 of The Bachelor is up to its final three episodes — because the finale airs over two nights on March 9 and 10 — which means we’re almost down to the final two and hopefully a proposal from Peter Weber. Here’s what we know about the final two and what might happen in the finale episode, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

SPOILER WARNING: Stop reading if you don’t want to know anything about The Bachelor season 24 finale. This is your final warning.

The Final Two Are Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett

Bachelor 2020 Sneak Peek: The Dramatic End of Season 24 – The BachelorNext week, it's time for The Women Tell All, as the ladies will reunite to open old wounds and dish the real dirt on what went down in the house. Then, as The Bachelor 2020 continues, Bachelor Peter Weber faces tears and tough conversations as he navigates the fallout of the Fantasy Suites. Will Peter get his happy ending? From 'Week 9,' season 24, episode 9 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-25T06:00:09.000Z

In what is probably no surprise to viewers who have been paying attention this season, Victoria Fuller is sent packing at the top of the Women Tell All episode; she will then join the reunion special, which was filmed over a week ago on Friday, February 21.

That means the final two are Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. Those two lovely ladies have been frontrunners all season. Remember, Hannah Ann got the first impression rose on night one, and then Madison got the first solo date where she went to Peter’s vow renewal, which was like the Bachelor equivalent to a seventh-episode date. So these two winding up in the finale should surprise no one.

However, Rumor Is Madison Quits

Reality Steve, the premier source for Bachelor franchise spoilers, says that Madison will quit the show and leave before the finale. However, he does not know exactly when Madison leaves. Reality Steve says it seems like it happens between the rose ceremony where she makes it to the finale and the infamous clip where Peter’s mom says, “Don’t let her go.”

But one big caveat is that Reality Steve still is not sure who Peter’s mom is talking about when she asks him to bring “her” home to us and not to let her go. It seems like it’s Madison at this point, but that may just be some sneaky editing on the part of the Bachelor production team.

One thing Reality Steve has said for sure is that the flash-forward that we’ve been teased with all season where host Chris Harrison tells Peter there’s “something [he] should know” during the finale is not about Madison. So does that relate Hannah Ann, the person fans are starting to think is the winner? Signs point to yes, but mostly because who else could it be about that would provide any sort of dramatic tension?

Unless they managed to keep it under wraps that it involves one of his other rejectees. Now that would be a twist ending.

Hannah Ann Sluss Is the Frontrunner to Win

In recent weeks, fans have decided that Hannah Ann is probably the winner. Everyone knows that Victoria Fuller is about to be eliminated and it sounds like Madison is going to quit before the end, which only leaves Hannah Ann.

Now, some seasons you might think maybe Peter has an “I choose me’ moment and ends up alone. But there have been a few clues since filming wrapped that Hannah Ann and Peter are still together.

First, a fan may have spotted them having a video call back in December 2019. The fan did not actually see Peter’s face on the video, but the person Hannah Ann was talking to definitely sounded like Peter to her and her friends. Secondly, there’s the whole “golf gate” thing where fans think they spotted Peter’s golf bag in an Instagram post that Hannah Ann made on December 29.

Finally, in a recent Instagram story posted by one of Hannah Ann’s friends, it sounds like Peter is with them at the time, proclaiming his dislike for black cherry ice cream. No, that’s not terribly exciting, but yes, it sounds like Peter.

Finale Predictions

So, after all of that, here is how we think the finale will go down.

Madison will quit because she just isn’t OK with Peter sleeping with Hannah Ann and Victoria on the Fantasy Suite dates.

Peter’s mom will beg him to go after her and he’ll bring Madison back.

Peter will then reject Madison and choose Hannah Ann, which honestly seems a little mean. You bring her back only to choose the other girl? It’ll be interesting to watch how the show threads that particular needle.

Before Peter proposes to Hannah Ann, Chris Harrison will drop some sort of bombshell that relates to one of the other girls he rejected. It would have to be someone who made it really far.

Maybe it’s Kelley Flanagan or Natasha Parker? They were both conspicuously absent from the Women Tell All special, so what if they come back and then the reason the season hasn’t been spoiled yet is that Peter and Hannah Ann didn’t officially get together until after filming had wrapped, so they’re saving the proposal for the After the Final Rose ceremony? Something to think about.

The Women Tell All airs Monday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the two-night finale on March 9 and March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

