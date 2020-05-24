Ayesha Curry Criticized For Bikini Photo On Instagram

Ayesha Curry, the actress and television host who has been married to NBA star Steph Curry since 2011, recently came under fire after posting two photos of herself wearing a bikini to Instagram. She posted the picture on May 23 and it has garnered more than 850,000 “likes.”

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to post images like this and the green two-piece bathing suit isn’t overly revealing. But Curry’s photo quickly attracted a lot of attention, and has been trending on Google, as some critics blasted Curry as a hypocrite.

The negative commentary dates back to a comment Curry made on Twitter in December 2015: “Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters.” Some fans responded at the time that they felt Curry was slut-shaming others for their wardrobe choices.

Curry’s Caption Likely Referred to Weight Loss After Giving Birth to Her Third Child In 2018

Ayesha and Steph Curry have three children together: daughters Riley and Ryan Carson, and son Canon W. Jack. Canon was born on July 4, 2018. In early 2020, fans began to notice Curry had been getting back into shape and losing the baby weight.

For example, on February 4, Curry shared a video of herself dancing to Aaliyah’s “Try Again” song. In the comments, people remarked on Curry’s weight loss, with at least one person gushing about how trim Curry was looking despite undergoing three pregnancies. In early April, Curry responded to another fan about her weight loss, remarking that she was getting close to her goal but was trying not to “jinx” herself.

This journey was the leadup to the May 23 Instagram post in the green bikini. Curry wrote in the caption, “Took me long enough,” implying that she had reached her goal weight. A fan wrote that Curry didn’t have any stretch marks, to which Curry replied, “oh I deffffffinitely do. All over my thighs and my sides.”

Curry received dozens of positive messages in response to the picture. One person described her as “inspirational.” A fan who goes by @derrick1798 wrote, “extremely gorgeous beautiful intelligent talented stunning all natural black queen.” @beltraneberre wrote, “Thanks for keeping it real!” @shining_brighterthan_light commented, “Amazingly beautiful inside and out!!!!!”

Singer Kelly Rowland chimed in, writing “GET IT MAMA!!!” Actress Gabrielle Union also praised Curry’s physique, commenting “Alrighty. Lemme get my life together.”

Some Critics Slammed Curry For Appearing to Contradict Her 2015 Statement

Curry’s remarks on December 5, 2015, went viral after she posted, “Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matter.” She followed up with this comment: “Just looking at the latest fashion trends. I’ll take classy over trendy any day of the week.”

The tweets triggered thousands of negative reactions from commenters who felt Curry was being judgemental toward other women. However, there were other commenters who came to Curry’s defense and argued that Curry was simply expressing her own preference.

Curry’s husband seemed to find the whole situation funny at the time. Steph Curry shared a picture of his wife two days later with the caption, “My woman…#theinstagator.”

The green bikini photo has caused this online debate to resurface, with some critics calling Curry a hypocrite who changed her views only after losing weight. Others have expressed annoyance with the situation, arguing that Curry should not be unfairly judged for her 2015 comments.

I’m laughing at the fact ayesha curry was really tryna slut shame women for not dressing modestly when she was chubby, now she’s lost weight she she’s flinging bikini pics on the gram. So the real storyline here is don’t project your insecurities on to everyone else silly cow — liya london (@liyalondon) May 24, 2020

Ayesha Curry patronised other women for showing skin to men that aren’t their partner, then cried about not getting attention from men who aren’t her husband, and then went on a mad weight loss journey so she could post the same pics she acted like she was above — *third time lucky* (@roundxthree) May 24, 2020

Let’s be clear. No one actually gives a fuck about Ayesha being in a bathing suit. People are simply pointing out that she’s full of shit. #AyeshaCurry pic.twitter.com/iGTq0Xcgsx — BeanNickyBarnes (@BeanNickyBarnes) May 24, 2020

And Just like that, Ayesha Curry just did the same thing she bashed other women for.😂😂😂 — GOTTA BAWLDHEAD!🦅🦅🦅 (@illcity92) May 24, 2020

The obsession with ayesha curry & what she said YEARS ago is so….. weird. Like who cares? She was just probably having a bad day. And ppl built a whole political theory around it. I’m telling you man… ppl on here are not right in the head smh lol — ABM (@imani_yvonne2) May 24, 2020

I'm glad Ayesha Curry finally gained some confidence and got in the gym (and maybe a lil lipo, that torso looks mighty tight 💀). It's very clear her comments about "barely wearing clothes" were rooted in insecurity in her post-baby body, which is understandable. She looks great. — loose lady of the nite (@LIBGyal) May 24, 2020

Did Ayesha Curry really shame anyone or did she just say what she preferred to do? I feel like everyone always bashes her and I just don’t get what for. I don’t know her, but it really does seem like she’s a great wife, person and mom. — Britt (@msbrittneyfaye) May 24, 2020

Regardless of the fallout, Curry does not appear to be paying close attention to it. Other than responding to the early question on Instagram about whether she had stretch marks on her legs, Curry does not appear to have engaged with any other fans on the subject. On May 24, she posted photos of a family camping adventure in the backyard with the caption, “Camped in the yard last night and watched jumanji. Love this little fam of mine.”

