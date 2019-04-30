Ayesha Curry, Steph’s Wife, Posts Adorable Photo of 3 Kids

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry are enjoying life as the parents of three children: Canon, Riley and Ryan. Ayesha has been posting a series of family photos on Instagram including the one below featuring their three kids.

“@stephencurry30 is this real life?! All glory to God for our 3 angels. I wish we could stop time just for a couple of years,” Ayesha noted on Instagram.

Ayesha posted another photo of Steph and Canon bragging about her husband’s parenting skills.

“Look at my man and my lil man!!! @stephencurry30 you’re the best dada. Like for real. 🐺🐺,” Ayesha posted.

Ayesha has a career of her own specializing in all things food including restaurants, books and television shows. Steph’s wife recently announced a new TV show that will premiere this summer on ABC.



Ayesha Curry Announced a New Family Cooking Show That Premiers on ABC on June 20

Ayesha posted a trailer for her new ABC show “Family Food Fight” that premieres on June 20. There is not a lot known about the structure of the show, but it looks like family members will be competing against each other in some form of cooking challenges. Ayesha provided fans with a brief overview of the show through an April 11th Instagram post.

There are no words to describe how excited I am for you all to see this show! To watch it all come together from set concepts, casting, challenge creation, filming to now see it ready to go for all to enjoy has been such a joy and a journey. Thank you to all of the production team, my amazing cast mates @catcora and @grahamelliot and to @abcnetwork for believing in our vision. And of course the incredible families this season. No matter where you come from, what you do or what you believe in, food is simply a language of LOVE and a vessel for strong family relationships. The dinner table is something truly special. Tune in Thursday nights at 9pm starting June 20th on @abcnetwork … let’s have some fun. LET THE FOOD FIGHT BEGIN! 🍝🥘🍳🥗🍜🍲🍰 @foodfightabc #yardiegirlproductions

Ayesha Curry Called Husband Steph Curry “Inspiring & Sexy”

Ayesha is not the only Curry family member to have a show as Steph is part of a new Facebook docu-series “Stephen vs. The Game.” The series launches on May 2nd and provides fans an up-close look at Steph’s life on and off the court. Ayesha praised her husband’s work ethic calling him “inspiring (sexy)” in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I am just so proud of you @stephencurry30 ! Your desire to keep moving the needle and tireless work ethic is inspiring(and sexy). I can’t wait for you all to see “Stephen vs The Game”. It’ll give you a tiny glimpse into his day to day off of the court. Can’t wait for you all to see just why he’s my favorite human in the whole world. You’re truly something special my love,” Ayesha shared on Instagram.