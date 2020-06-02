Why Is Everyone Posting Black Boxes? Instagram Blackout Explained

For many Instagram users scrolling through their feed on Tuesday, it seemed as if nearly everyone decided to post the same picture: a plain black box. While many of these blackout boxes were posted without a caption, other users simply used the hashtag, “Black Lives Matter.”

While there’s a scheduled blackout for the music industry planned for June 2, many Instagram users were unaware that the trend was also going to be applied to social media, which caused some confusion.

This is what the #BlackLivesMatter tag looks like on IG now. Where it previously had ground updates and resources for folks. pic.twitter.com/CGmbMQNJ92 — Rubén (@QueerXiChisme) June 2, 2020

The trend to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign amid the protests following the death of George Floyd got off on the wrong foot on Instagram. Online users were supposed to share the black boxes with the hashtag, “Blackout Tuesday,” “Black Out Day 2020” or no hashtag at all. Basically, it was important to use any caption except “Black Lives Matter,” and for a very good reason.

With #blacklivesmatter – Instagram users could easily click on the hashtag and get the most recent information on protest locations, and the latest updates from supporters on the ground in cities across America. However, with blackout pictures and the BLM hashtag attached, useful information was substituted with a sea of black.

As one user online explained, “My initial thought is it feels dangerous… because once you click on the BLM hashtag you’re directed to an overflow of black images, instead of other more useful content people could look at for information.”

Black Out Tuesday Might’ve Been Confused With ‘The Show Must Be Paused’ Campaign

With users online wondering what started the blackout trend on Instagram, journalist Ivi Ani explained on Twitter, “People are posting black screens for blackout Tuesday and using the black lives matter hashtag instead of the original hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused- the initiative started by 2 Black women working in the music industry to disrupt the industry. BLM tag wasn’t initially used.”

Jamila Thomas, Senior Director of Marketing at Atlantic Records, and Brianna Agyemang, a former Atlantic Records employee, created this call to action. Thomas wrote in a statement to music industry colleagues on Instagram on Friday, “Your black executives, artists, managers, staff, colleagues are drained, traumatized, hurt, scared, and angry. I don’t want to sit on your Zoom calls talking about the Black artists who are making you so much money if you fail to address what’s happening to Black people right now.”

Since Thomas and Agyeman’s announcement, numerous major records labels have pledged to join the movement on Tuesday. Columbia records shared on Instagram, “We stand together with the Black community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence. Now, more than ever we must use our voices to speak up and challenge the injustices all around us.”

What’s Supposed to Happen on Blackout Tuesday?

How one chooses to observe the blackout on June 2 is open to interpretation. The organizers of “The Show Must Be Paused” suggested that the music industry does “not conduct business as usual,” and to take the time to reflect on ways to support the black community.

Interscope Records announced via Instagram that they would not be releasing any new music during the first week of June, and suggested to their followers to text “FLOYD” to 55156 to voice opinions against police violence and/or donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, as well as many other foundations.

As for people posting black boxes on Instagram, the goal is the same. Users online are hoping if there’s nothing but a sea of black pictures on Instagram, it will force people to take the time they spend on social media toward thinking about how they can help black people, check out Color of Change, or read up on the ACLU.

