Georgia Connick, Harry Connick Jr’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts

Georgia Connick is the oldest daughter of singer Harry Connick Jr. and former Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre.

The young photographer teamed up with her father on a special project celebrating essential workers in the United States. Harry Connick Jr. and his daughter traveled around the country in an RV to highlight the stories of those working in industries such as health care, food prep, sanitation and trucking as the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage will be shown as part of a two-hour event on CBS called United We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes. The special premieres June 21 at 8 p.m. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund as well as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans.

Here’s what you need to know about Connick Jr.’s daughter, Georgia:

1. Connick Is a Photographer & Videographer Based In New York City

Connick has been living in New York City for the past few years, describing the city on her professional website as “the love of my life.” She explained in the “about me” section of the site that she figured out at a young age that she wanted to pursue photography as a career:

I have always been obsessed with art and the idea of capturing special moments in time. I discovered photography at a young age and knew I had a passion when I spent all of my free time on the computer editing what I had captured earlier that day. I have developed a dense portfolio over the years filled with travel, architecture, fashion, nature, and really anything that catches my eye.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Connick has been a freelance photographer and videographer since 2015. She listed the CBS Corporation as one of her clients. Connick wrote that she provided photography and editing services for the network’s social media content.

Connick is also the owner of her own company. According to public records with the Connecticut Secretary of State’s office, she registered “Chocogo LLC” in 2018.

2. She Studied Film at Tulane & New York University

Connick graduated from New Canaan High School in 2015 and was on the honor roll. Her next move was to New Orleans, where her father grew up. Younger sister Kate explained in a 2019 interview that the family visited New Orleans often and it felt like a second home. “I love visiting my grandparents and cousins who live there. I grew up going to Mardi Gras and saints games and particularly like everything from the food, culture, and music of New Orleans,” Kate Connick said. “I consider myself to be from New Orleans as much as I am from Connecticut.”

Georgia Connick enrolled at Tulane University but stayed for only one year. She transferred to New York University, where she studied photography and filmmaking at the Tisch School Of The Arts. Her LinkedIn profile appears to be outdated; the profile states she is still a student but her professional website refers to her time at NYU in the past tense.

During her college years, Connick worked as a bartender in both New Canaan and New York City. Her LinkedIn profile notes she worked as a bartender and server at Gates in New Canaan and Mad River Bar & Grille in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

3. Connick Describes Her Father as Her Inspiration, Her Hero & Best Friend

The Connick family appears to be a close bunch. Georgia Connick frequently posts photos of her parents and sisters on Instagram. She shared a few updates from the road as she and her father traveled the country in May for the United We Sing special for CBS. She snapped a selfie of the two of them wearing masks and wrote in the caption, “nothing better than traveling with my best friend.” On May 13, Connick posted a picture of the RV, explaining that this was “home for the next two weeks.”

Connick is a strong supporter of her dad’s career. She wrote that she was “so beyond proud” when Connick Jr. received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. On Father’s Day in 2015, Connick noted she was in Paris with her father and wrote that he was her “hero, inspiration, and best friend. I can’t imagine a more perfect place to be on this special day.”

Connick has two younger sisters, named Sarah Kate and Charlotte, and they all inherited their mother’s beauty. As of this writing, Kate is 22 and Charlotte is 17. Connick posted the above photo on Mother’s Day in 2017. One friend remarked, “So much gorgeous in one photo 💕 Harry is a lucky man!!!”

4. Connick Has Traveled All Over the World

Connick’s worldwide travels appear to have inspired her photography. Her professional website includes a section dedicated to travel and nature. Connick’s personal Instagram page, as well as a separate account dedicated to pictures from her professional portfolio, are filled with images from across the globe. In the post embedded below, Connick celebrated Earth Day with “a few gems from some of my favorite and memorable places i’ve traveled throughout the years #hawaii #peru #santafe #cali #colorado #mexico.”

In January 2020, Connick shared a few photos from a mountaintop in Poland. The images were snapped in Zakopane, a resort town at the base of the Tatras Mountains.

The photos below from October 2019 were taken at the Akaka Falls State Park in Hawaii. Connick wrote that she was “in my element.”

Connick noted she always loved to go on hikes when traveling to places such as Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Connick posted that she was “never leaving” during a trip to Thailand in 2017.

5. Connick Was Busted For Hosting a Party at Her Parents House When She Was 19

Georgia Connick found herself in trouble with the law shortly after graduating from high school when she was 19. In August 2015, she hosted a party at her parents’ house in New Canaan, Connecticut, that included alcohol. NBC New York, citing police, reported at the time that someone had called the police to complain about a party with underage drinking going on.

Several of Connick’s friends ran away into the woods when officers arrived around 1 a.m. to break up the party. The Hartford Courant reported approximately 15 teenagers remained at the scene and police called their parents. Connick told the police she had invited a small group of friends over but that it “got out of hand” as additional people showed up.

Connick was charged with permitting minors to illegally possess alcohol and procuring liquor for minors, which are misdemeanors. As ABC News explained, Connick was not taken to the police station and did not have to pose for a mugshot because it was a “summons arrest.” She promised to show up for a court hearing a few weeks later. Her father told the network at the time, “This is a private matter which we are dealing with as a family.”

It’s unclear whether Connick was convicted of the charges or whether the case was dropped. Her name does not come in a search of Connecticut court records.

