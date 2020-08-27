Could Elyse Slaine Be In the Running to Replace Dorinda Medley on RHONY?

With the recent bombshell announcement that Dorinda Medley will not be returning to Real Housewives of New York for another season, fans are starting to wonder who will replace her on the show. On social media, some fans are calling for Medley’s replacement to be Elyse Slaine, who has appeared this season as a friend of Ramona Singer.

In response to a tweet that Slaine posted on August 24, one fan replied, “Dorinda is leaving, thank God! Let’s get you in her spot!!!” Another fan wrote, “I vote for Elyse to replace [Dorinda Medley].” Some viewers even called for Slaine to replace her ex-friend Singer, with one fan writing, “I want Elyse to replace Ramona. Not sorry. #RHONY”

Some viewers also speculated on Twitter that Slaine was “hungry for an apple.” One user tweeted a photo of Medley’s departure announcement, writing, “Elyse Slaine is s****ing her pants rn she’s HUNGRY for an apple #RHONY”

However, despite this input from the viewers, there have been no official confirmations or announcements that Slaine will be replacing Medley next season, or that she will even be a full-time castmember.

Slaine Has Brought The Drama Both On And Off-Screen

Despite how viewers may feel about Slaine, she has definitely brought the drama both on and off-screen this season. Though Slaine was originally brought on as Singer’s friend, the two have a falling out midseason, which comes to a head during the last few episodes of Season 12. Slaine and Singer have also been feuding publicly, which most notably on social media.

In a video posted to Twitter on July 15, 2020, Slaine and Leah McSweeney made a crude comment about Singer in a Cameo video. Cameo is a platform that allows people to buy short, custom videos from celebrities or internet personalities. In the video, Slaine greets the viewer who bought the Cameo, but in the end, McSweeney pops in with an important piece of gossip. In the video, Slaine says, “You want a little tea on Ramona? Wait ’til you hear why she says that she can’t meet a man, listen to what she says. I have a friend who wants to give you a little tea on why Ramona can’t meet a man.” McSweeney then pops in the video and says, “She s*** during sex.”

Slaine has also called out Singer’s daughter, Avery Singer, publicly. During a July 2 Instagram Live on McSweeney’s page, Slaine revealed that Singer never thanked her husband for helping her get a job. This came after Singer’s daughter made an off-handed comment about Slaine during a cameo on The Real Housewives of New York. On the live, Slaine revealed, “I’ve known Avery since she was a little girl, and my whole family has treated Ramona and Avery like family, in fact. You know, my husband coached her during job interviews and did mock interviews with her. He mentored her and then made the phone call to his friend to…that’s the reason why Avery got this job, where she is now…”

Slaine Said That She Walked Into The Show ‘By Accident’

Even though some fans want her to replace Medley for Season 13 of the series, Slaine revealed during a May 2020 episode of Us Weekly’s podcast, Getting Real with the Housewives, that she actually walked into the show by accident. “This whole thing happened by accident. I never auditioned to be on the show,” Slaine said on the podcast.

Slaine also revealed to Heavy during a June 2020 interview that she is unsure if she would want to be a full-time housewife. “There were aspects of it that I enjoyed, but I don’t like when they’re attacking one another,” Slaine said to Heavy about her experience on the show. “I think that the ladies are all intelligent and funny and I think that they can be really entertaining to watch even if they were supportive of one another. I would sign up for that scenario, as opposed to tearing one another down.”

