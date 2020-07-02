Why RHONY Elyse Slaine Says She & Ramona Singer Aren’t Friends Anymore

Even though Elyse Slaine was originally brought on The Real Housewives of New York as Ramona Singer’s friend, it looks like the two could not be farther from friendship right now. In a June 2020 interview with Heavy, Slaine revealed the current status of her friendship with Ramona Singer.

“Ramona and I did have a falling out midseason,” Slaine shared, “We have not spoken. We have mutual friends who are trying to get the two of us to sit down and have a talk. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of that happening because we are in the same friend group, and we did have a nice friendship before our falling out. I honestly don’t know what the falling out was about. I guess she had second thoughts about having me on the show but I never understood what the issue was because I felt like I consistently had her back on the show, so I don’t know why she started having second thoughts about it.”

In a May 2020 interview with People Now, Singer slammed Slaine when she said that she doesn’t “bring anything to the mix,” and that she “doesn’t fit in.” with the cast. After these comments were made, Slaine clapped back with screenshots of past text messages with Singer on her Instagram story, in which Singer had written, “the show needs you lol,” and “they love you.”

“I was very surprised,” Slaine said to Heavy about Singer’s comments, “I kept our falling out quiet, and even when I was asked about her when I was interviewed with Us Weekly, and other magazines and podcasts, I always was very positive about Ramona. I was very surprised that she disparaged me publicly.”

When your so called “friend” invites you on #RHONY pic.twitter.com/gs5WK0Zxsg — ElyseSlaine (@SlaineElyse) July 1, 2020

Slaine Has Seen Singer Since Their Fight

Slaine revealed that she has run into Singer since their falling out, though the two are not currently speaking. Slaine shared that she saw Singer at a funeral for their mutual friends’ mother. Slaine thinks that the run-in may have fueled Singer’s negative comments about her.

“Ramona did approach me at the funeral to talk, and try to work out our differences,” Slaine shared, “At the time, I just wasn’t really feeling well so I didn’t follow up with it, which is what I think triggered her giving that negative statement about me.”

Slaine adds that she felt “blindsided” by the whole thing. Slaine said, “I was blindsided, so I reacted by posting text messages from her which proved to contrary the interview that she gave saying that I brought nothing, with her asking me to please show up and that they need me.”

Slaine Still Defended Singer Over Recent Accusations

Despite their falling out, Slaine shared that she did defend Singer about one important issue recently. “While she and I have been in this bad place when there were accusations of her being racist, I defended her against those accusations because she’s not,” Slaine said, “She’s simply not racist so I would hate to see something like that ruin the career that she’s built over 12 years.”

According to People, Singer had commented “all lives matter” amid nationwide protests against police brutality. Both fans and fellow castmates, like Leah McSweeney, called her out for the comment. Singer has since apologized.

Slaine maintains that she is willing to speak to Singer again.“I don’t have anything negative to say about Ramona and I do believe that there’s always two sides to an argument, so whatever she’s feeling, perception is reality, that’s her reality, and therefore I’m willing to hear whatever it was that she was experiencing,” Slaine said to Heavy, “I am willing to sit down and hear her out…but short of a conversation, I really have no idea what upset her.”

Slaine also added that she, “truly wishes Ramona well.” Looks like viewers will just have to tune in to see what happens. The Real Housewives of New York is back on the air on Thursday, July 2 at 9 pm E.T.

