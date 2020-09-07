Best Buy Labor Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open Today?

Happy Labor Day! If you’re looking for some deals on electronics this Labor Day weekend, you’re in luck. Best Buy is open at most locations Labor Day Monday, September 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Best Buy is even having a Labor Day sale that ends Monday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Best Buy Is Open At Most Locations on Labor Day 2020 & Offering Labor Day Deals

If you’re looking for some shopping deals this Labor Day, you don’t have to look further than your local Best Buy. If you’re wondering, “Is Best Buy open near me on Labor Day?” the answer is likely “yes.” Most stores are open Monday, September 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s best to check with your local Best Buy and the store locator to verify their hours. Find your local Best Buy here.

Best Buy also has some awesome deals for the Labor Day weekend on all kinds of electronics and home appliances. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2020, at most locations.

Best Buy is offering up to $800 off on Samsung QLED TVs. You can also save 10% on four or more major kitchen appliances. Another great deal is $20 off on some of the most popular Nintendo Switch games. Check out all the Labor Day Deals here.

Best Buy Changed Its Policies to Help Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19

Along with many other businesses around the world, Best Buy has changed many of its policies to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to keep their employees and customers safe, according to a Best Buy press release.

Best Buy temporarily furloughed 51,000 hourly store employees and the majority of their part-time employees. Some of their employees began working remotely, such as In-Home Advisoers and Geek Squad Agents. The furloughed employees did not lose their health benefits, and retained them at no cost for at least three months, Best Buy’s corporate office announced April 19, at the time of the furlough. The CEO, Corie Barry, also chose to forego 50% of her base salary, and the members of the Board of Directors also chose to forego 50% of their cash retainer fees through at least September 1, 2020. Company executives reporting directly to the CEO took a 20% reduction in base salary through at least September 1, 2020.

Best Buy also announced it would lower merchandise receipts to match demand, extend payment terms and other measures, the press release said.

“The situation we are all facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is truly unprecedented. As we previously communicated, we made the decision for the health and safety of our customers and employees to shift our stores to a temporary enhanced curbside service-only model starting March 22. At that time, we also suspended all in-home delivery, installation and repairs,” Barry said, according to the press release. “I am so incredibly proud of our teams’ execution – they seamlessly implemented a new and highly effective operating model in a matter of 48 hours across our entire store base. We are fulfilling essential technology needs for customers in a safe and innovative way, including continuing to provide remote technical advice and support. This time of working, learning, cooking, entertaining and, importantly, connecting across the country from home only underscores our strategy and purpose: to enrich lives through technology.”

