‘American Idol’ Runner-up Rumored to be Joining ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

An “American Idol” runner-up is among the list of celebrities rumored to be joining the cast of the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

A trusted “Big Brother” spoiler account tweeted that Clay Aiken, who placed second on season 2 of “American Idol” in 2003, is being considered for the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother 3.” Other names being thrown in the ring include reality TV stars Jax Taylor (“Vanderpump Rules“) and Boston Rob (“Survivor“) and former White House staffer KellyAnne Conway.

If Aiken does join the show, he’ll be living in the Big Brother “house” (it’s really just a soundstage in a studio) with other “houseguests,” having their every move recorded by 94 cameras and 113 microphones. The houseguests will battle it out in physical and mental competitions, form alliances, and nominate each other for eviction from the house. The last houseguest standing wins a cash prize.

Aiken Has Other Reality TV Experience Besides ‘Idol’

“American Idol” isn’t the only show Aiken has placed second on. In 2012, he came in second on “Celebrity Apprentice,” after Arsenio Hall.

The Hill reports that Aiken spoke about his experience with Donald Trump on a no longer available episode of Domecast. “Trump didn’t decide who got fired on ‘Apprentice,’ I mean, NBC made those decisions,” Aiken explained.

He went on to say that Trump had what looked like a phone on his desk during the show, but it was really a teleprompter through which producers would feed Trump information. Aiken said of Trump’s presidency, “I feel like half the time his teleprompter has broken down as president and he doesn’t know what’s going on.”

Aiken raised $301,500 for the National Inclusion Project during his time on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Aiken Is Good Friends With a ‘Big Brother’ Fanatic

Aiken has been friends with comedian Kathy Griffin for years. In August, he wished her a speedy recovery after her lung cancer diagnosis. “Love and prayers for a speedy recovery to my dear friend @kathygriffin! Selfless and gracious, she even hosted a fundraiser for my congressional campaign years ago. Get well soon Kathy,” Aiken tweeted.

Griffin is a long-time fan of “Big Brother” and has made cameos on several seasons of the show.

That was really fun! I’m hoping Big Brother lets Bob Mueller in the BB house as Zingbot this season. Zing! https://t.co/zspgzjJhmf — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 9, 2018

Aiken Has Had a Political Career Since ‘Idol’

In the years since he was on “American Idol,” Aiken has dabbled in politics. In 2006, he was appointed to the Presidential Committee for People With Intellectual Disabilities by President George W. Bush.

In 2014, he ran for Congress as a Democrat in a historically Republican district of North Carolina. In his campaign announcement video, Aiken opened up about his mother running away from his abusive, alcoholic father when he was just one years old.

“For most Americans, there are no golden tickets, at least not like the kind you see on TV,” Aiken says in the video. Although Aiken lost the Congressional race to the Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers, he said in a 2015 Time interview that he may run again.

” I certainly am not going to say I’m not going to run for office again. I’d be lying; I think it’ll happen. In the meantime, I’m still learning,” Aiken said.

READ NEXT: Luke Bryan’s Wife Says His ‘A** Shaking’ Has ‘Made Us a Lot of Money’