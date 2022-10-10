VIDEO: Adam Lambert Performs New Song on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

“American Idol” contestant and Queen vocalist Adam Lambert released a new single Friday, October 7. Lambert’s “Mad About The Boy” is a cover of the 1932 song, written by British actor and playwright Sir Noel Coward and made popular by American singer Dinah Washington.

Lambert’s cover of the song, which he described on Instagram as “a timeless torch song about unrequited Queer longing,” will be featured in the upcoming documentary about songwriter Coward, fittingly titled “Mad About The Boy — The Noel Coward Story,” which is set for a 2023 release, according to Variety. “Mad About The Boy” was first written for Coward’s 1932 revue “Words and Music”.

To promote the single and subsequent documentary, Lambert appeared on the October 9 live episode of the British competition series “Strictly Come Dancing” (which is the inspiration for the US series “Dancing With the Stars”) to perform the song.

Watch Lambert’s performance below.

Fans Are Calling For Adam Lambert to Sing Next ‘Bond’ Song

Play

In his “Strictly Come Dancing” performance of “Mad About The Boy”, Adam Lambert sang on a platform in the middle of the ballroom, surrounded by a six-piece orchestra, while professional dancers Nikita Kuzmin and Carlos Gu danced a “steamy duet”, as Lambert put it.

Fans loved the performance, with many comments on the ‘Strictly’ YouTube page praising Lambert’s vocals as well as Kuzmin and Gu’s dance.

“He is stunning. Vocally he can do ALL genres. America please pay attention to your own brilliantly talented vocalist. Give him his dues, because he is way past paying his dues,” one fan said.

“Oh WOW! Adam always delivers the most impeccable vocals. Anyone else getting a Bond theme vibe from this?” another comment reads. Several fans agreed, calling for Lambert to sing the next “James Bond” movie.

“What an amazing performance. I think Adam should be chosen to sing the next Bond Movie song after this . Come on someone make this happen,” one fan commented.

“OMG! What a stunning performance, from both, the couple and Adam! Adam Lambert should sing the next 007 Soundtrack. This song fits totally the features of a James Bond theme!” another fan wrote.

Who is Sir Noel Coward, Writer of ‘Mad About The Boy’?

Adam Lambert’s cover of “Mad About the Boy” is for an upcoming documentary about Sir Noel Coward, who lived from 1899 to 1973. Coward began working as an actor at age 12, and went on to write many plays and musicals, including “Hay Fever”, “Bitter Sweet”, and “Present Laughter”.

Coward was a prolific playwright, at one point having four plays running at the same time on London’s West End. He became so overwhelmed with both his writing and performing that at one point he fainted while on stage.

Coward worked for the British propaganda office during World War II, eventually touring Europe, Africa, Asia, and America in an effort to entertain troops and sway public opinion about joining the war.

In 1970, Coward won a Special Tony Award “for multiple and immortal contributions to the theatre.” Coward was also knighted that same year, and spent much of his later years in Switzerland and the Carribean, where he eventually passed in Jamaica.

In public Coward never mentioned his sexuality, however in private “he lived an openly gay life”, according to the Guardian. Photos obtained by the Guardian from this time give an insight into Coward’s personal life, including his “tempestuous” relationship with fellow actor Alan Webb. Though it is often sung by female singers in the context of a heterosexual relationship, “Mad About the Boy is frequently thought to be about actor Douglas Fairbanks Jr.

“Mad About The Boy — The Noel Coward Story,” is set for a 2023 release, but fans can listen to Adam Lambert’s rendition of the title track now, on all major streaming platforms.