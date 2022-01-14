Heather Gay Reveals She’s Terrified of RHOSLC Co-Star

Heather Gay spoke out about “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 2 reunion and seemingly addressed her co-star Mary Cosby’s last-minute decision to skip the taping.

Following a controversial second season on the Salt Lake City-based Bravo reality show, Cosby avoided being in the hot seat at the reunion, where host Andy Cohen likely would have grilled her on accusations that the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church faith Pentecostal Church she runs is a “cult,” as well as racist comments she made about her co-stars Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen this season. An insider told Page Six that Cosby was “terrified” of facing Cohen’s questions at the reunion.

But Gay revealed that she is actually “terrified” of Cosby.

During an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkson Show,” Gay hinted to guest host Michael Rappaport that Cosby should have faced the music in the same way that Jen Shah did. Shah, who was arrested by federal agents last March for her alleged involvement in a telemarketing scam, was front and center at the RHOSLC update show.

“I think the best way to hold people accountable is to put them on TV,” Gay said. “If you’re running a cult or you’re having affairs or you’re doing all these things and you’re on TV, that’s the best way to root it out because the audience isn’t dumb and there is nowhere to hide.”

Gay also said Cosby is terrifying both on and off-camera.

“Mary in real life is exactly what you see on the show, if not just more brutally honest and even more ‘tell it like it is,’” the Beauty Lab + Laser owner added. “The show might even soften her because they can’t show everything. Mary terrifies me in a way that is good for Housewives…She reads all of us like a Bible, whether it’s cruel and horrible.”

Gay clarified that she would “never” label Cosby’s church as a “cult” and has no first-hand knowledge about it. She said she has only recently heard “horrific things” about Cosby’s organization.

Andy Cohen Hinted That Mary Cobsy’s Days on RHOSLC Are Done

Andy Cohen also broke his silence on Mary Cosby’s status in a segment on his “Radio Andy” show. On January 11, the Bravo host admitted he had a feeling Cosby would skip the reunion, but he made it clear he was not happy with her decision.

“As you’ve heard, Mary M. Cosby did not come [to the reunion], which was very disappointing to me,” Cohen said on “Radio Andy,” adding, “This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion — you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture. I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is she was a huge part of the success of this show.”

Cohen, who made headlines for his wild New Year’s Eve hosting gig on CNN, revealed that he last spoke to Cosby shortly before he went live with co-host Anderson Cooper that night.

“I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air [for my CNN special],” he said. “We had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

Cosby appears to be burning a bridge with Bravo and “The Real Housewives” franchise. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she threw shade at the “toxic” reality TV environment and how “TV-watching lowers IQ,” and “increases rudeness.”

On “Radio Andy,” Cohen strongly hinted that Cosby won’t be back on TV next season.

“If she doesn’t want to come back to the show, that’s one thing,” he said, per Cheat Sheet. ”But I would have liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high and then make the decision. That was my hope. There was a lot of talk of her, as you can imagine, and the reunion was excellent despite her absence. I will say that.”

