Iam Tongi Weighs in on ‘Idol’ Scandal

Even in victory, Iam Tongi can’t escape accusations that “American Idol” rigged the show in his favor. On May 21, the season 21 finale took place with Tongi joining Colin Stough and Megan Danielle on stage as the three remaining finalists awaiting America’s vote. With Stough dropping out first, it was Tongi who garnered the most votes and secured the title of the next American Idol.
In the days since his win, fans have created a scandal around the votes, accusing the show of rigging the voting so that Tongi would win the season. When Tongi debuted in the auditions, he shared with the judges the weight of his father’s passing in December 2021 after being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease. His audition became the most-viewed video on the show’s YouTube page.
Iam Tongi ‘Loves’ That Fans are Passionate About His ‘Idol’ Win
While some people could be offended at the accusations, Tongi tells The Daily Mail that this isn’t the case. He insists that he doesn’t take offense to the comments being made about his victory.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Colin Stough was robbed,’ or whatever,” he told the outlet. “And I just love it.”
He continued, “Everyone gets their own opinion. Everyone gets to think what they want. So, it’s fine.”
Iam Tongi’s Late-Father Prepared Him for This Situation
Speaking with The Daily Mail, Tongi explained that his response to the backlash comes from what his late father, Rodney, expressed to him. The Hawaiian-born teenager knows that his style of music isn’t going to be appreciated by the masses, a lesson he said he learned from his Dad.
“My Dad always told me that your music’s not meant for everyone,” Tongi said. “There’s going to be people that are not going to like it and that’s O.K., that’s normal.”
In the season 21 finale, Tongi was up against Stough or Danielle, both of whom fit the country music genre. Before Tongi’s win, the previous two winners were both country in Noah Thompson and Chayce Beckham. Laine Hardy also fits the bill having won season 17, making three of the past five winners in the country genre.
Iam Tongi Made the Media Rounds After His ‘Idol’ Win
Like all “American Idol” winners do, Tongi has been enjoying the media circuit following his victory on May 21. He stepped into the “Good Morning America” studios on May 21 along with runner-up, Megan Danielle.
He was asked about his performance of “Monsters” with James Blunt, the same song he went with during his audition. He called it a “crazy” moment and that he told himself he wasn’t going to cry but he couldn’t hold back the tears. When asked about the impact his music has had on viewers, he said he appreciates knowing that he can connect with the fans.
“Knowing that I have that impact on people, I say it a lot, it’s just a crazy feeling just to really connect with people in a way,” he said on the morning show. “And to know there are people out there struggling like me… it’s good to know I’m not alone.”