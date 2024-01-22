Katy Perry Stuns Fans With Her New Otherworldly Look

Katy Perry decided to venture beyond the confines of Earth for inspiration for her stunning new look over the weekend.

The “American Idol” judge took to Instagram to show off her latest journey into the world of prosthetics. Perry and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, each underwent a lengthy process to look like aliens for an otherworldly party in Los Angeles.

Perry’s interest in aliens began a long time ago. In August 2010, Perry released the song “E.T.” as the third single to her album, “Teenage Dream.” In a 2011 interview with MTV, Perry admitted her fascination with outer space while speaking about her song. “I’m so into extraterrestrial stuff,” said Perry. “It’s very difficult for me to look up into the sky in the middle of the night and not think that our planet is one of a bajillion. It’s really, really small.”

Katy Perry Flaunts Her New ‘Starry Eyed’ Look

According to her January 21 Instagram post, it appears that Perry is still into the “extraterrestrial stuff.” The pop megastar included several pictures and even a video detailing her transformation into an alien. With a sleek and modern design, Perry boasted sparkling purple eye shadow paired with her long and luxurious lashes. Her subtle yet futuristic look was done by celebrity makeup artist, Patrick Ta.

In order to go all-in with her extraterrestrial look, Perry selected a crew of special effects makeup including Gabby Navarrette, and Hugo Villasenor, and Analyn Cruz. The trio crafted a pair of shocking prosthetic antennas that protruded from Perry’s forehead. But the team didn’t stop there. They also added prosthetics to Perry’s eyebrows as well as her ears.

For her brows, the team removed her brows and raised up her facial structure to accentuate her alien-look. The special effects team then decided to give Perry pointy ears, similar to those of an elf. Included in the Instagram post was the caption, “🚀🛸👽spaced out and starry eyed👽🛸🚀”

In order to match his bride-to-be, Bloom also decided to undergo his own alien transformation. But unlike Perry, Bloom opted to forgo the trendy antenna look. Instead, he kept his extraterrestrial look simple with his raised eyebrows and pointed ears.

Fans React to Perry’s ‘Amazing’ Transformation

Throughout her career, Katy Perry has proven to be anything but boring. After breaking onto the scene with her hit single, “I Kissed A Girl,” in 2008, Perry has managed to always push the envelope. Whether for her music videos or just for fun, Perry is one musical artist who isn’t afraid to have a little fun.

Perry has dressed up in a variety of costumes over the years. She’s cosplayed as characters ranging from Dorothy from “The Wizard Of Oz” to Elastigirl from “The Incredibles.” With her latest incredible transformation, fans, and even fellow celebrities, are applauding her creativity.

Commenting on Perry’s Instagram post, Kim Kardashian outed herself as one of Perry’s fellow party-goers. She acknowledged Perry’s head-turning look from the night before. “I was obsessed with this look last night!!!!,” wrote Kardashian.

Joining Kardashian in praising Katy Perry’s new look was none other than Kris Jenner, who also attended the same party. “You looked so amazing last night what fun!!!!! 👽👽👽,” wrote Jenner in her comment.

Meanwhile, one fan commented that they couldn’t help but think of Perry’s previous single. “i thought it was e.t 2.0 omg,” the fan wrote.