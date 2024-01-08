Details On Katy Perry’s Possible Valentine’s Day Wedding

After getting engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, a source says that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may now look to tie the knot on the romantic holiday. Although their relationship may have gotten off to an inauspicious start, Perry and Bloom now appear to be “more in love now than they’ve ever been.” According to Heat World, they’ll look to finally lock in a wedding date for 2024.

The couple first met in 2016 while battling over a hamburger. “I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” Perry told People. “So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!'”

The pair then dated for less than a year before breaking up in 2017. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the star’s reps confirmed. Despite the breakup, Perry and Bloom remained friends until they officially got back together in 2018.

On February 14, 2019, Bloom proposed to Perry in front of their family and friends. Five years later, the couple may look to Valentine’s Day to celebrate their relationship once again.

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Future Wedding Date

A source close to Perry and Bloom believes that 2024 will be “the year they make it happen,” the source told Heat World. “They’re happier than ever and everyone is predicting they’ll get married soon – possibly even on Valentine’s Day, which is the anniversary of their engagement.”

The couple had originally intended to tie the knot in 2020. But with the rise of COVID-19, the pandemic made traveling very difficult for the couple’s preferred destination wedding. While appearing on “The Kyle And Jackie O Show” in 2022, Perry revealed her frustrations. “We’re still trying for it to work out,” she said.

However, Perry and Bloom may have changed their minds on their future wedding location. “Their place in Montecito has nine acres so there’s plenty of room to do it there,” the source revealed. They say that keeping the wedding in California makes sense for the couple. “Plus, it’s close to LA so all of their showbiz friends could easily attend,” the source told Heat magazine.

Katy Perry May Be Eyeing ‘Baby Number Two’

A wedding may not be the only thing on Katy Perry’s mind in 2024. An insider revealed to Heat World that Perry and Bloom could be adding to their small family very soon. “It’s very possible Katy will be a pregnant bride,” the insider said. “It’s no secret that she very much wants to have baby number two, and this year really makes the most sense.”

In August 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said in a statement.

In November 2023, the “American Idol” judge ended her two-year-long Las Vegas residency. She performed in 60 shows at the Resorts World Las Vegas throughout her show’s run. “The last 50 shows in Vegas have just flown by! It’s bittersweet to announce the final 10 shows of PLAY ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger than life spectacle through my last date on Nov. 4,” said Perry.

With Perry’s schedule now freed up, the insider believes that the couple may look to capitalize on the window of opportunity. They say that Perry has, “got some time in her schedule. Plus, at three, Daisy is old enough now to understand the whole thing. She’s ready to be a big sister, too.”