‘Idol’ Bombshell: Luke Bryan Reveals He’s Not Sure He’ll Return to Show

As “American Idol” prepares to bid farewell to judge Katy Perry on the season 22 finale — airing live on May 19, 2024 — fellow judge Luke Bryan has dropped a bombshell about his own future on the show. In statements posted on May 16 by his record label, UMG Nashville, the country superstar revealed it’s possible he might not return to the show either.

Both Bryan and Perry have been on “Idol” for the last seven seasons alongside R&B legend Lionel Richie. Ever since Perry announced in February that she would leave the show in May to focus on new music and a possible world tour, it’s been widely assumed that Bryan and Richie would return for an eighth season together alongside a new, still-unnamed coach.

But Bryan now says that, similar to past years, he won’t decide his future on the show until he meets with ABC execs after the finale — and that his decision depends on multiple factors.

Luke Bryan Has Always Signed One-Season Contracts With ‘American Idol’

In audio soundbites that UMG uploaded for radio stations and news outlets, Bryan said he’s treasured the friendships he’s developed over the last seven years with his fellow judges and host Ryan Seacrest, but that he doesn’t know what the future cast will look like.

“The relationship with Katy that we’ve had – me and Lionel and Ryan and the show – has been amazing,” Bryan said. “I don’t know any info on who may be her potential replacement, but it’s a fun thing to be a part of.”

Bryan went on to say that each year, the judges have agreed to one-season contracts after the last season has ended. That explains why ABC typically has waited until mid-summer to officially announce the cast will be back for the next season. But Perry made her decision early, announcing her impending departure on “Late Night With Jimmy Kimmel” shortly after filming “Idol” in Hawaii.

“I think Katy, you know, I think she’s probably launching world tours and stuff where she goes around the world, and so she probably had to make a decision several months out to get in front of her plans,” Bryan said in his UMG clips.

As for his process, he said, “So, yeah, I kind of roll in (after the season). We’ll know how the show’s doing and typically everybody’s really fired up at Disney and ABC about it, so we’ll make that decision. Hadn’t made it yet.”

Luke Bryan May Not Decide on His ‘Idol’ Future Until New Judge is Named

To make his decision about returning for an eighth season, Bryan said in his UMG audio clips that he has to reflect on how the show has felt during the latest season and if it seems like the show continues to evolve.

“I kind of treat American Idol like I do my music career,” he said. “As long as the show feels like the show is reinventing itself and as long as it looks fresh and fun and I know we’re really doing positive things, it’s gonna always be something that I really consider doing.”

That likely means Bryan will want to know who gets hired to sit between him and Richie before he signs on the dotted line for another year. In April, he told ET that he had “10 names” in mind for producers, but didn’t want to share them publicly.

Richie, meanwhile, seems poised to return to “Idol,” promising Perry on the “Today Show” that he’d keep her seat warm in case she decides to return. In May 2023, he also told Entertainment Tonight that he’ll stay for as long as producers will have him.

“If they want me back, I’m running through the door, first thing,” he said.