Kelly Clarkson Gets Montana Ranch in Divorce

The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020.

According to Life & Style, Clarkson and Blackstock have both been declared legally single and their marital status will officially end in January 2022. Although Clarkson was granted primary custody of her two children River and Remington in November 2020, there were still other battles to be won.

According to E! News, Clarkson just won another of those battles. A judge upheld the couple’s prenuptial agreement and ruled that Clarkson is the sole owner of the $10.4 million Montana ranch where Blackstock has been living since the divorce.

Clarkson had previously requested to sell the ranch but a judge rejected her request. After this new ruling, the “American Idol” alum may now be able to sell the property.

Blackstock Was Once Clarkson’s Manager

Blackstock is a former music manager. His clients included Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, and Clarkson herself. But in December 2020, Clarkson filed a petition stating that Blackstock was not a legally certified agent during the time he worked for her and should therefore repay her for all commissions and fees.

Blackstock now has a different career path in mind. According to Us Weekly, court documents from August 2021 state that Blackstock has “made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time.”

The documents also claim that Blackstock “has made a very deliberate choice, that he testified he planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work.”

Shelton Encouraged Blackstock to Marry Clarkson

In 2012, Shelton revealed to HuffPost that he had a little something to do with Blackstock proposing to Clarkson.

“I told Brandon, ‘Man, you need to grow up and you figure out that you need to marry this girl. I am going on the record saying, I will do the music at the wedding or whatever you want to do, I’ll be that guy. I will play for four hours if I have to, cause you need to get your head out of your a** and ask that girl to marry you,'” Shelton said.

According to Radar, Shelton fired his longtime manager Blackstock in August 2021. TMZ reports that Clarkson was on the set of “The Voice” when she found out a judge had upheld her prenuptial contract. The ruling gives Clarkson full rights to any income she earned during her marriage, which means the Montana Ranch she purchased is all hers.

Allegedly, Shelton and Ariana Grande celebrate the news with Clarkson on set.

Blackstock Has Children from a Previous Marriage

Blackstock has two children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth, 18-year-old Savannah and 14-year-old Seth.

Although it’s unclear how much Clarkson sees her stepkids these days, she does still think of them as her children. In an interview with Catherine Zeta-Jones for the Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson talked about still getting excited about red carpet events because most of the time she’s a “homebody.”

“The only time I am out is at work, we have four kids, you know?” Clarkson said, counting her stepchildren.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Blake Shelton ‘Instantly’ Knew This Contestant Was a Songwriter