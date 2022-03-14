‘Big Brother’ Alum Says CBS Doesn’t Cast OnlyFans Creators

In the midst of casting rumors for the first CBS season of “The Challenge,” a “Big Brother” alum has revealed that OnlyFans creators are barred from CBS reality shows.

Whitney Williams, a houseguest on “Big Brother 23,” announced that she had joined OnlyFans as a creator in November 2021. TIME has described OnlyFans as a content subscription service “where sex workers, influencers, and celebrities charge subscribers for access to photos and video.”

When rumors began to swirl that several of Williams’ fellow BB23 alums would be appearing on “The Challenge: CBS,” she explained why she couldn’t even be considered for the reality show.

“I truly don’t think I would have been casted for #TheChallengeCBS anyway. I was only on #bb23 for 4 weeks, and I’m no where near the physical shape this cast in in! I’m just saying I was told that having an OF account prevented me from being on another CBS show 😖,” Williams tweeted.

“And that apparently CBS disapproves of Onlyfans because it’s supposed to be a ‘family network,'” she continued in another tweet.

Williams Was ‘Confused’ By Some of the Casting Rumors

Wiliams was adamant that she didn’t expect to be cast, but wanted to address fans who had asked if she would do another reality show any time soon.

“I’ve never thought that I deserved to be on there. Earlier this week I did a Q&A and was asked if I would be on another show and I explained how I heard CBS doesn’t allow OF & we signed a 2year exclusive contract with them that makes it hard to work with other networks,” she wrote in a tweet.

She was also surprised to see casting rumors for the show include “Big Brother” alum Christmas Abbott since Abbott has also been an OnlyFans creator.

“Now I feel like I just look desperate for attention 🥴 I was just trying to answer a few tweets that I’ve been tagged in. No, I don’t think I would have been cast for The Challenge CBS regardless, but I’ve also been told that they disapprove of OF so I was confused how Christmas,” Williams tweeted.

According to Screenrant, the rumored cast includes Azah Awasum, Alyssa Lopez, Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, and Xavier Prather from “Big Brother 23.”

Williams’ Feud With Derek Frazier Continues

Williams and fellow “Big Brother 23” alum Derek Frazier got into a Twitter feud after Frazier tweeted a picture of Williams at Todrick Hall’s house. In the now-deleted tweet, Frazier accused Williams of hypocrisy for visiting Hall’s house after tweeting about not wanting to associate with him.

On March 13, several “Big Brother 23” alums announced that they will be doing a cruise from New Orleans to Mexico in August 2022. Those onboard can attend Q&As with BB23 alums including Frazier and Williams.

“This is your opportunity to come throw BIG D off the boat,” Frazier tweeted about the cruise. Williams quote tweeted Frazier’s tweet, writing, “Can we add pie throwing or a dunk tank to the list of activities?” In another tweet, she added, “Because I would literally empty one of my bank accounts for the opportunity…”

