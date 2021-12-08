‘Big Brother 23’ Contestant Announces OnlyFans Account

A “Big Brother 23” contestant has announced the launch of their OnlyFans account.

30-year-old makeup artist and mother-of-two Whitney Williams made the announcement on Instagram, taking a moment to acknowledge the stigma associated with the content subscription service.

“I’m about to upset a lot of people by announcing this, primarily my family, but this is the reason that I’m finally able to stop working 60+ hrs a week and move my boys and I into a REAL home in just a few days,” Williams wrote. “I understand the stigma behind OF (OnlyFans), but truthfully I find it empowering to be able to share this side of me that I keep hidden everywhere else.”

OnlyFans came under fire in August when it announced that it would be phasing out “sexually explicit” content from the site. The decision was reversed later that month after a public outcry. TIME describes the website as a platform “where sex workers, influencers, and celebrities charge subscribers for access to photos and video.”

Williams asked her Instagram followers to spare her from comments about what her two sons will think about her OnlyFans account. “Honestly I think my kids will appreciate the steps I have taken to be stress free for the first time and FINALLY be able to spend quality time with them catching up on their childhood while I still can,” she wrote.

Williams was eliminated fourth on “Big Brother 23.”

Williams Received An Outpouring of Support For Her Post

Other “Big Brother” alums shared their support for Williams’ decision to join OnlyFans in the post’s comments. Four-time player Janelle Pierzina wrote, “Get that money girl! 🔥Who cares what people think.”

Hannah Chaddha, who was part of Whitney’s team on “Big Brother 23,” commented, “YES WHIT🗣.” Natalie Negrotti of “Big Brother 18” shared some advice with Williams. “Stop justifying ur actions. Women need to stopppp justifying why they do things and just live to make urself and ur babies happy,” she wrote.

A couple of “Big Brother” alums who have also used OnlyFans also voiced their support. Kaitlyn Herman of “Big Brother 20” wrote, “Best decision of my life too!!!👏👏.” Elena Davies of “Big Brother 19” commented, “We love to see it 👏.”

Davies talked to The Dallas Observer about her OnlyFans experience in May. Although she’s had issues with subscribers illegally redistributing her content, Davies still has positive things to say about being an OnlyFans content creator.

“I’m feeling really f***ing cool that I’m making money off of the thing guys used to get free,” she told the outlet. “Being in control makes me feel good and empowered and in charge. In a way, it’s made me feel even sexier because it’s on my terms…also $35,000 in three months is cool.”

Williams also plugged her OnlyFans account on Twitter, writing, “Welp, the news already got out.. so I might as well share it myself 😝.” She attached a photo of herself holding a sign with her OnlyFans account name, which is Thiccney.

Fans were supportive in the replies with one Twitter user writing, “YAAAAASSS GIRL!!!! Get that coin!!”

