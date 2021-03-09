Find Out When Nicole Franzel is Getting Married & Revealing The Baby’s Gender

In a new video from their doctor’s office, Big Brother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo revealed that they are going to find out the sex of their baby right after they get married. Read on for all the details about the big day and the baby gender reveal.

The Wedding Is March 16

Franzel and Arroyo revealed to US Weekly back in January that they set their new wedding date for March 16 in Orange Lake, Florida. They previously had to postpone the wedding several times due to the global pandemic. In fact, in early February Franzel posted an update to Instagram that said they would have been married over four months by now if they had been able to keep their original date.

“5 weeks 5 days & 5 hours until I marry this hunk (just put our new wedding date in the countdown app & it said we would have been married 123 days already if we didn’t have to postpone our first date! That’s crazy)!” wrote Franzel

They first talked about their new final) wedding date on an episode of their “Coco Caliente” podcast, with Arroyo commenting, ” “This is set in stone [even] if it’s just me and Nicole at this place getting married. That’s how it’s gonna happen because I’m over [postponing it].”’

Franzel added that it’s going to be “a small wedding,” which makes sense because there are still a lot of travel restrictions and gathering restrictions in place.

They also said that while their wedding “is important,” they also just want to “get that out of the way to have our baby and focus on the baby.”

“[The baby is] so exciting and it’s something that I’ve been wanting to happen for such a long time and I’m sure you have too, but you always just wanted to get married first,” said Arroyo.

But Franzel is nothing but happy about the baby, saying, “I feel really blessed, for sure, that it just happened and hey, it’s cool! I’m happy about it. It was at a really good point in our relationship and lives because we’re supposed to have been married like four times by now.”

“We’re prepared … we’re in a good spot in our lives right now to where this is perfect,” added Arroyo.

It’s No Coincidence the Gender Reveal Is Right After the Big Day

In a new Instagram video, Franzel showed Arroyo leaving their doctor’s office after the latest ultrasound, writing, “Victor somehow got the baby gender envelope after our anatomy ultrasound. He just casually holds it up to the light to try and peek and hums, ‘I’ve got the whole world in my hands.'”

She then added, “Finally snatched it and now it’s in a safe place until March 17th!”

It’s unclear if they are going to open the envelope live on Instagram for all their fans to take part in, but we would not be surprised if they go that route. It’s a big moment that their followers will no doubt be excited for.

Lately, Franzel has been excitedly showing off her baby bump on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a swimsuit as she packs for Florida.

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season on March 3.

