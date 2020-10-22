‘Big Brother 22’ Week 11 Eviction Prediction & Spoilers

The Big Brother 22 season is winding down, with week 11 as the last week of traditional gameplay before the finale. After this week, the new Head of Household just has to decide who he or she wants to sit next to at the end. But before that, someone is going home.

Enzo Palumbo has nominated Nicole Franzel and Christmas Abbott for eviction and Cody Calafiore won the Power of Veto, leaving the nominees the same because he’s the only option for a replacement nominee. Now the only question is who Calafiore is going to vote to evict.

Things started to get interesting on Wednesday night’s (October 21) show because Calafiore said he might think about voting to evict his closest ally in the house, who is Franzel. Read on to find out what exactly he’s thinking and who we think is going home on Thursday’s live eviction episode.

Cody is Worried About Taking Second Place Again

Big Brother 22 – The Fast And The FurriestThe Big Brother 22 hamsters are living up to their name in the final Power of Veto competition of the season, requiring them to spin their hamster wheels to answer questions about their time inside the BB house. Watch new episodes of Big Brother: All-Stars on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and… 2020-10-22T04:36:34Z

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, Calafiore said in the Diary Room, “Between Christmas and Nicole, Nicole is somebody that I’m very, very loyal to. But is loyalty what’s going to win me this game? Because the last time I played this game, loyalty got me second place and I didn’t come back to get anything short of first.”

Palumbo is in favor of getting Nicole out, or at least that’s what he said for the cameras. He thinks they can’t let a former winner get to the final two, so he pleaded with Calafiore to “make the right choice here.”

However…

Christmas Is Definitely Going Home

Big Brother 22 – It's Not A Jolly ChristmasAfter being put on the block by HOH Enzo Palumbo, Big Brother 22's Christmas Abbott has a hard time staying positive. Watch new episodes of Big Brother: All-Stars on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother"… 2020-10-22T04:36:14Z

Wednesday night on the live feeds, Abbott kept pleading her case to Calafiore, arguing that Franzel has a lot of votes in the jury house and he should keep her (Abbott) because he can beat her in the finals, which is probably true.

But Calafiore talked to the cameras about how Abbott is so transparent and arguing to him about who he can and can’t beat at the end is not going to work.

Later, Palumbo and Abbott had a little chat about how he keeps telling Calafiore to cut Franzel, but Calafiore won’t hear of it. Abbott also told Palumbo he’ll have her vote if he gets to the end. He later talked to the camera about how he thinks he would beat either Calafiore or Franzel in the finals.

We’re not so sure that’s true. Honestly, if Calafiore gets to the end against anybody, we think he wins easily. He has dominated the game. If either Palumbo or Franzel wins the next Head of Household, they would be wise to evict Calafiore. Not only does that give both of them a better chance at winning, but it’s a big move they can point to.

But as for tonight, Abbott is headed home. Of that we are sure.

Don't forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS.

