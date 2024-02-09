Ally Lewber Has a Message for Rachel Leviss About Dog, Graham

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Ally Lewber has a message for her boyfriend, James Kennedy‘s ex-fiancee, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

On the February 9 episode of her castmate, Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Lewber acknowledged that she and Kennedy adopted Leviss’ former dog, Graham Cracker, renamed Hippie. The 28-year-old, who began dating the professional DJ in early 2022, noted that Leviss accused Kennedy of being unkind to Hippie while they were still in a relationship.

Lewber stated that Kennedy has consistently been a loving pet owner toward Hippie. Shay then asked Lewber if she had a “message [she] would like to relay to Raquel so that she has some solace in knowing that Graham is doing well.” The 28-year-old replied that she “felt awful for” Leviss when she first adopted Hippie.

“I could not imagine having someone else take Hippie now. Or take my cats. In what world? Like that’s not happening. So I did feel really bad,” said Lewber. “And if I did have a message, it would be, he’s good. He’s well. And we love him so much. And he’ll always be taken care of.”

Lewber clarified that she did feel some apprehension about taking in the dog, as he had a history of aggression. She explained she “was really nervous” because she believed he might harm her cats. The reality television personality also stated that she and Kennedy have gone through extensive training with Hippie, which has proven successful.

“So at the beginning, I wasn’t thrilled. But now I’m like, ‘Thank you universe, bessing, kisses.’ I’m obsessed with that dog. I love that dog. And he gets along with the cats,” said Lewber.

Rachel Leviss Stated That Her Ex-Fiance ‘Was Not a Good Dog Owner’

In the January 7 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss stated that “James was not a good dog owner.” In addition, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star also claimed that her ex-fiance “would just antagonize him,” which worsened the dog’s behavior.

“He would encourage Graham to bite his hands. And it really reinforced that biting behavior with Graham. The moments where he did drink too much and he was unhinged and yelling, Graham would hide under the couch,” said Leviss.

She also referenced that her parents took care of Hippie when she was receiving mental health treatment at The Meadows, following her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval. Leviss stated that once the dog bit her mother, he was sent to a Goldendoodle rescue. “Vanderpump Rules” producer Lisa Vanderpump then adopted Hippie and gave him to Kennedy. According to Leviss, she contacted Vanderpump to inform her that she did not “support Graham being with James.”

James Kennedy Addressed Rachel Leviss’ Comments About His Behavior Toward His Dog

During a joint January 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lewber and Kennedy addressed Leviss’ comments about Hippie. Kennedy stated that his ex-ex-fiancee’s account was “just not accurate.” He also encouraged fans to tune into “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 to see his reunion with the dog.

“Don’t let your mind create a story that’s false … It’s like Lisa didn’t just come and was like, ‘Hehe, I’m adopting the dog to give it to James.’ The dog was going to be euthanized,” said Kennedy.

Lewber interjected that she did not believe Leviss had the right to have an opinion.

“When you abandon your dog, you really don’t get a say anymore. He’s happy that’s all that matters,” said Lewber.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.