Andy Cohen Shares ‘Adorable’ & ‘Funny’ Interaction With His Son

Andy Cohen often shares humorous photos and videos of his interactions with his children and the “Watch What Happens Live” host recently posted one with his son Ben that had fans reacting.

On July 9, Cohen shared a video to his Instagram Story to tease the premiere of Bravo’s newest offering, “Welcome to Crappie Lake” featuring Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps, after which the two RHONY alums joined Cohen on WWHL. “Good morning,” Cohen started his video, which was shared by Queens of Bravo on Twitter. “Guess what, ‘Watch What Happens Live’ is back tonight. Sonja and Luann. It’s gonna be so good. You guys have to watch the premiere of Crappie Lake tonight. It is so funny.”

At that point, Cohen was interrupted by his son Ben, who asked him from off-camera, “Daddy, did you poop in your pants?” Cohen replied, “I did not poop in my pants. Did you?” He also panned the camera over to show his daughter Lucy looking on. The video got a lot of reactions from Bravo stars and fans, who called his interactions with Ben adorable.

Fans & Bravo Stars Commented on the Video & Said Ben Was Likely Reacting to the Show’s Name ‘Crappie Lake’

The timing on this is TOO perfect 😅🥰😅🥰 pic.twitter.com/MOgtfwuASC — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 9, 2023

A lot of Bravo fans commented on the clip, with one person writing, “This is so cute.” Someone else wrote, “I love everything about this!” Another fan suggested, “I think Ben heard him when he was talking about watching ‘Crappie Lake’ lol. Too Funny!” Someone wrote, “Crappie Pants starring Andy and Ben.”

Someone joked that Ben should be the one to host reunions as he “asks the hard questions and doesn’t let up!” “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola wrote, “This is so funny … I can’t with Ben.”

Andy Cohen’s Video on His Instagram Story Was to Promote the Premiere of ‘Welcome to Crappie Lake’

Cohen shared the video to his Instagram Story to let Bravo fans know about the premiere of “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” The first two episodes dropped on Sunday, July 9, and introduced fans to the small town of Benton, Illinois. Viewers saw Morgan and De Lesseps arrive on site after the council’s request to help revitalize the town following the pandemic, according to Bravo TV.

The two socialites arrive at the Motel Benton, where they’ll be staying for several weeks, and receive the car that they can use around town. However, the ladies soon realize the old car doesn’t have air conditioning and they eventually receive a new pickup from the mayor. The show is a comedic break from the usual drama of Housewives and sees the two ladies have fun along with the locals.

Ahead of the premiere, De Lesseps said the show was “really interesting” for her as she’d never traveled to that part of the U.S. and did a lot of activities for the first time. “I caught a catfish with my bare hands, and then we went mudding and went with these monster trucks through the mud,” she told TODAY.

As for Morgan, she gushed about the people of Benton and told the publication, “We always have a nice time, and we love the people there. Wonderful people.”

