Andy Cohen Shares Thoughts on Real Housewife’s Controversial Reconciliation

Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s apparent reconciliation. in the wake of the news that the couple was calling off their divorce after a two-month estrangement that saw the two fire shots at each other.

“I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together,” Cohen shared on July 10 on his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.” The “Watch What Happens Live” host added, “I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences.”

On July 7, Zolciak and Biermann both filed to dismiss their divorce, Page Six reported, the day after they were pictured attending church with their four minor children. Zolciak is also the mother of two adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana, who were legally adopted by Biermann after the RHOA couple got married in 2011.

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Are Trying to Make Their Marriage Work, Insiders Shared

The news that Zolciak and Biermann were calling off their divorce came as a surprise to many as the two have fired public shots at each other in the last two months. Biermann had sought full custody of their four children and claimed in court filings that Zolciak had a gambling problem that left him “financially devastated” and wanted to protect his children from what he alleged was “abusive behavior,” Page Six reported.

Zolciak then accused Biermann of having substance abuse problems and filed a request for the former NFL star to get drug tested. However, after news of their attempt at reconciliation broke, a source told TMZ that the couple “believe they can fix their relationship with just face-to-face conversations and a little help from God.”

According to Page Six, an insider shared that the couple’s close friends and family were “encouraging them to work through their issues” and they were “optimistic” about the couple’s chances. “Their friends are optimistic that they’ll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them,” the source told the publication.

Andy Cohen Also Shared His Reaction to Kim Zolciak’s Split From Kroy Biermann After It Was Announced May 2023

Cohen first shared his thoughts on Zolciak and Biermann’s split on his radio show on May 9, the day after the RHOA star and her husband filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. The WWHL host said he was “very surprised” to hear the news as he thought the couple was “in it for the long haul.”

“That was not the news I ever expected to get,” Cohen said of the split. “They seemed so much in love and just together.” He also revealed that he texted Zolciak a bit on the day of the divorce filings, explaining that he’d sent her his condolences as a divorce is always “sad,” especially when kids are involved.

Zolciak’s RHOA frenemy NeNe Leakes also sounded off on the divorce news after it was announced, telling TMZ that she reached out to her former co-star. She said she wasn’t sure how Zolciak was doing but imagined that she was “taking it hard.”

