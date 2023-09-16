Andy Cohen Confirms Bravo Couple’s Breakup Backstory Will Play Out on TV

Andy Cohen broke his silence on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s sudden split.

The engaged “Summer House” stars ended their relationship in August 2023, just two months before they were to get married in Mexico, according to Entertainment Tonight. Radke broke up with Hubbard in front of “Summer House” cameras.

The split sent shockwaves through the Bravo universe, as many stars from the network had been on the guest list, including the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

Cohen addressed the situation on his SiriusXM radio show “Radio Andy” after a fan questioned whether the breakup was staged for a storyline.

“[Their split] wasn’t planned,” Cohen said, per Us Weekly. “I don’t like to see couples breaking up. I get the sense that there was a lot happening between them as the season was progressing — from what I have been told from production. And you will see it all playing out on the show.”

Cohen has always been a fan of Radke and Hubbard’s relationship. When the then-couple made their first joint appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2022, the Bravo host even referred to them as “the first couple of Bravo.”

Craig Conover Said There Were Signs of Trouble During ‘Summer House’ Filming

In an interview with Page Six, Bravo star Craig Conover said he was “very surprised” by the breakup, but he also said there were some red flags while filming “Summer House” in July and August 2023.

“I at least thought they would get married and then whatever happened, happened, but also whenever everyone gets to see the season, it’ll make a lot more sense,” Conover said. “For two months, we had all dealt with this. You know, it’s not like they had a great summer and all of the sudden this happens.”

“I just think, obviously, the end result without any context at all was going to be tough for people to wrap their heads around,” he added. “I think it’ll make more sense with more context.”

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Relationship Appeared to Have Deteriorated Quickly

On August 12, 2023, Hubbard happily celebrated her bridal shower in New York City just one day after her 37th birthday. Radke even made a cameo by showing up with flowers for his fiancée. But something happened within the next two weeks that caused Radke to rethink the marriage plans.

On September 14, Hubbard issued a statement about the split on Instagram, where she put the blame on Radke. After saying she is grieving the loss of her relationship with someone she considered her “best friend for 8 years,” the PR rep revealed she feels “humiliated” and “betrayed” by how it went down — on-camera and with no warning.

“This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first,” Hubbard wrote. “My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why.”

