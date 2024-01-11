Andy Cohen Speaks Out on Raquel Leviss’ Departure Ahead of Season 11

The 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” is premiering soon and Andy Cohen addressed the notable absence in the season of former cast member Raquel Leviss.

While Leviss hasn’t been with the show since its inception, she became a central character in arguably its biggest storyline during season 10 when cast and viewers learned of her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval despite his relationship with Ariana Madix. Several months after the news of the affair became public, Leviss revealed that she would not be returning to film season 11.

Cohen shared his thoughts on her decision not to return, telling Us Weekly, “I think it’s a personal decision. If that was the healthiest move for her, I respect looking at it and saying, ‘This was not something that brought out the best in me so I’m going to choose something else.'”

He added that he felt the same about all Bravo stars who wish to step away from the spotlight, telling the publication. “I really respect that decision always across all shows.” Cohen went on to tease an exciting 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” filled with drama over the Scandoval fallout, despite Leviss’ absence from filming.

Andy Cohen Said He Was Excited for Fans to See the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Premiere

In the same interview, Cohen told the publication, “[I’m] very excited for people to see Vanderpump Rules [season 11]. Listen, it picks up where we left off,” he added. The reunion for season 10, filmed just a few weeks after the world learned of the affair scandal, aired in late May 2023, and filming for season 11 began soon after.

“I think seeing the shifting relationships and platelets and growth in some — and stagnation in others — is really going to be interesting for people,” Cohen added. He also addressed Sandoval’s return to the show and shared whether he thought the OG star would find redemption during season 11.

“It’s up to the folks on the show,” Cohen explained. “I think the question is, ‘How long do we keep this guy on an island?’ And it’s up to the fans. We’ve known him through television for 10 years, so where is he? What place does he hold with us now?”

Raquel Leviss Said She Was Tempted to Return But Ultimately Decided Against It

Leviss first revealed her decision not to return to VPR while speaking with Bethenny Frankel on the latter’s podcast back in August 2023. She spoke about the addiction of appearing on reality TV and said she had been really tempted to return, if only to share her side of the story.

However, she told the RHONY alum that she’d ultimately decided not to because she felt subjecting herself to so much “emotional abuse” would show a lack of self-respect. “I can’t do that to myself,” she said. Instead, Leviss launched a podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” in which she said she’d be sharing her side of the story.

Leviss’ decision to start a podcast was questioned not only by Sandoval during his appearance on “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, but by her former co-star Katie Maloney. Maloney shared on the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast that Leviss should have returned for season 11 to share her story instead of doing a podcast.

