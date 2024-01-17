Katie Maloney Weighs In on Andy Cohen’s Son in IG Comments

On January 13, Andy Cohen posted an adorable video with his 4-year-old son Ben showing a conversation between the father and son about breakfast.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host captioned the video, “We return to the age-old question: What IS breakfast, really???” In the video, which shows only Cohen’s face as he talks to his son, Cohen asks, “Ben, why are you eating a cupcake for breakfast?” Cohen’s son, who will turn 5 in a few weeks, replies, “Uh, because they’re just so yummy.”

“Are you supposed to be eating that cupcake right now, Ben?” Cohen asks his son. “No, but I love it,” he replies. Cohen asks him if he came downstairs to get the cupcake on his own and Ben answers, “Yuppy puppy.” Cohen then asks Ben if he can make him a “real breakfast” instead, and when his son agrees, he asks him what he wants to eat.

“Okay, so I want peanut butter and jelly. But can I have two pieces of bread?” Ben replies. “So you want a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for breakfast?” Cohen asks him. “Is that breakfast, peanut butter and jelly sandwich?”

“I just want two pieces please Dad,” Ben says, then adds, hugging his dad, “So I could hug my dad so much because I love him so much.” With a grin, Cohen tells the camera that his son “knows what he’s doing.”

Many fans and Bravo stars alike took to the cute video’s comment section to share their reactions, including “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney. “I maintain my stance on Ben being the most relatable,” she wrote. “He knows what he wants now, and regrets it later.” The Bravo star then added another comment, “this coming from someone who just ate a whole bag of peanut m&ms for breakfast.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many Bravo Stars Commented on the Video of Andy Cohen With His Son Ben

Several other Bravo stars commented on the video, including “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard. “Can’t blame him for wanting a good sandwich!” she laughed. RHONY alum Dorinda Medley wrote, “Ben knows the perfect breakfast.” RHOBH star Sutton Stracke commented, “Ben is the best breakfast eater ever.”

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs wrote, “His voice !! With those little hugs he can have anything he wants.” Angie Katsanevas of RHOSLC fame commented, “Oh Andy🩵🩵🩵You are doing a great job. Thank you for sharing these precious moments with us. So happy you became a Daddy. Fun to watch.”

Katie Maloney Will Be Returning to Bravo in January 2024 in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Premiere

Maloney’s comments on Cohen’s video come just a couple of weeks before the Bravo star returns to fans’ screens when “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres. The OG cast member has opened up about filming the upcoming season in several interviews and said she was “excited” for its premiere.

In an interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe for her podcast “Off the Vine,” Maloney said she was looking forward to showing viewers a different side of herself. She said it was the first season that she was completely on her own, as the first 9 seasons showed her relationship and marriage with Tom Schwartz, while the 10th season focused on their divorce and attempts to navigate a friendship.

Unlike past seasons, the 11th season will show her enjoying her single life. “This season I was very single, I’m dating a lot, I’m having fun,” she teased.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery