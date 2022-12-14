Bravo Couples Go on Adorable Date in New York City: PHOTOS

Two Bravo couples had a holiday-themed date night in New York City.

“Summer House” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got engaged in August 2022, according to People. And now they appear to have a new best friend couple in Luke Gulbranson and “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, Ashley Darby, after the two met at BravoCon.

Darby, 34, has been spending time with Gulbranson, 38, even since the two met at the fan fest in October 2022. During a taping for the special “Andy’s Mystery Door” episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Gulbranson teased that he was game for “a train ride” to the Potomac area to see Darby, who announced her split from her husband, Michael Darby, in April. And it looks like she has now taken a trip to see him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Darby & Luke Gulbranson Hung Out in NYC With Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke

In a series of photos shared on Instagram in December 2022, Gulbranson and Darby posed with Radke and Hubbard at Rockefeller Center in New York City, with the colorful glittering tree in the background. Other photos showed the group posing at The Museum of Broadway, as can be seen in Gulbranson’s photos below.

“A wonderful night with wonderful people,” Gulbranson captioned the post before tagging #NYC and some of the sites that they visited.

On her Instagram story, Darby also posted a video clip from the date night that showed the foursome singing the Wham! song “Last Christmas” as they strolled down the city streets.

The date night pics came a few days after Gulbranson and Darby dressed as Santa and an elf for a holiday party.

Fans reacted to the photos, with some saying they are “living” for the Luke and Ashley romance. “This Luke and Ashley love story is giving me LIFE!!!!” one fan wrote. “Paige and Craig are quaking,” cracked another fan, in reference to fellow Bravo couple Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover.

Ashley Darby Has Seen Luke Gulbranson Multiple Times Since BravoCon

This is not the first time the new couple has spent time with Hubbard and Radke.

In November, the four reality stars met up in Washington D.C. for a Washington Wizards basketball game. And Darby has also spent time alone with Gulbranson in her hometown.

In December 2022, she told Today she had seen Gulbranson several times since first meeting him at BravoCon, but that they also spend a lot of time talking on the phone as they navigate their long-distance romance.

“It’s been about two months now that we’ve been talking, so we’re just taking it slow and getting to know each other and talking on the phone more than anything else,” the Real Housewives star revealed.

Darby admitted that she is “very different” from the Minnesota native. “We have different cultural backgrounds,” she noted. “We have different interests, he’s the on-the-go mountain man and I’m a pretty city girl.”

But Darby also revealed that despite their vastly different lifestyles, she finds “so much commonality” with Gulbranson.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals What It Takes to Be a Real Housewives Star