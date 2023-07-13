Austen Kroll Has Public Back and Forth Feud With Former Housewife

There may be a new feud brewing in the Bravo universe as “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll lashed out at Brandi Glanville over comments the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum made on her podcast a month ago.

Kroll took offense at comments Glanville made in the June 15 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” when she had Kroll’s ex Ciara Miller on as a guest. The “Southern Charm” star called the podcast episode, in which he said Glanville suggested to Miller that she was much better than Kroll, “bulls***” and said it was especially strange as he’d gotten along well with Glanville before.

In the July 11 episode of his podcast with Craig Conover, “Pillows and Beer,” Kroll explained that he met Glanville at BravoCon in October 2022 and they got along well. “I have been nothing but nice to you, I was a guest on your podcast, I asked if you would come on our podcast,” Kroll said. “And then she does this low-brow, clickbait bulls*** to, like, try to be relevant and it is disappointing to see,” he added.

Glanville clapped back on Twitter on July 13, writing, “Dear @AustenKroll After calling me ‘low brow’ for speaking the truth about you with @ciaramiller___ on my podcast.. I have 2 great names for ur beer – ‘High Ciara’ or ‘Low brew’ you are welcome. P.S I am not the one.”

Austen Kroll Said He Reached Out to Brandi Glanville After Her Podcast With Ciara Miller & She ‘Gaslit’ Him

Kroll explained to Conover that when he heard a segment of Glanville’s comments about him on her podcast, he texted her right away to ask what was happening. The “Southern Charm” star then claimed to his podcast co-host that the RHOBH alum replied by “gaslighting” him.

“She was like, ‘No, no, no, you didn’t see the whole clip! I said that you were nice and that I had you on,'” he recounted. “And I was like, you know that that’s the definition of gaslighting, right? Like, you’re telling me that I’m crazy for thinking that you calling me ‘down here’ is f***** up, but it’s f***** up that you’re trying to defend it.”

“See you in the streets, girl,” he concluded and accused Glanville of “pandering” to whoever was on her podcast as a guest. Conover was supportive of Kroll’s actions and said he was happy his friend had texted Glanville because her comments were “mean.”

Brandi Glanville Told Ciara Miller That Austen Kroll ‘Dulled’ Her

Glanville hosted Miller on her own podcast on June 15 and at the beginning of the episode, she praised Miller for coming into her own on season 7 of “Summer House.” Glanville told her guest she was happy to see that her storyline wasn’t about Kroll anymore and criticized the “Southern Charm” star for how he treated Miller the season before.

As viewers might recall, Miller was interested in Kroll after meeting him in “Winter House” season 1 and was excited that he was visiting the Hamptons for “Summer House” season 6. However, Kroll didn’t seem keen on focusing solely on Miller and ended up kissing Lindsay Hubbard at her birthday party.

Glanville told Miller on “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” that she had so much going for her and wondered out loud what Kroll was doing for himself before casting some shade toward his beer. The RHOBH alum then told Miller that she felt Kroll “dulled” her and now she was finally able to shine.

