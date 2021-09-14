Fredrik Eklund Addresses Falling Out With Bethenny Frankel

Is there anything worse than a Bravo breakup?

Once upon a time, “Million Dollar Listing” star Fredrik Eklund and “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel used to be close friends. The two even co-starred on a Bravo limited series “Bethenny and Fredrik.” The friends both had a similar interest in real estate, and Frankel often listed her properties with the dad of two.

Sadly, their friendship went south. Earlier this year, fans noticed that Frankel listed her SoHo apartment with none other than Eklund’s co-star and competitor Ryan Serhant. At the time, both parties kept quiet, but Eklund is now spilling the tea on what happened.

Eklund chatted with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month and when asked if Frankel and Serhant sold the apartment, he wasn’t afraid to give a little shade.

“Well, did he sell it?” Fredrik asked while applying lip balm. “This is my way of giving shade, putting Chapstick on and pulling my glasses down. I don’t know what to say. You know, I’m just so happy to be here with you calling in from Bel Air and talking about other things.”

Eklund Explained Nothing Major Caused Their Falling Out

While things may have gone “sour,” Eklund revealed that he mostly had good memories when it came to the RHONY star. “I will always admire her,” he told ET. “I feel like she’s — well, she wouldn’t agree. She said to me at the end, we’re not friends because we don’t hang out, so I guess we’re not friends.”

He added, “I just feel like it was something that we tried — god, we tried! — not only with the show, but this business venture, which was very real. And we were going to invest in all these apartments together, renovate them, and then it went sour. It went really sour and it was very exhausting. And I just said, I don’t want to do it again.”

Eklund confessed that the two did have a lot of “fun” working together. “It doesn’t take away how much fun we had,” Eklund continued saying. “I’ve never, ever had more fun with anybody in my life than her. And she knows that, and she would probably agree. I mean, we were on the floor crying, laughing. We are so– I mean, she called me, like, a pregnant woman, which is totally true, because I always need to pee, I’m always hungry, I’m so clumsy. And you know, she is crazy smart and funny, but would I want her listing? No. Ryan can have it.”

Eklund Once Called Frankel ‘Annoying’ & ‘Hurtful’

Looking back, the two may think the show didn’t help their friendship. At the time of the show in 2018, Eklund and Frankel addressed how their relationship changed during the truth.

“[Bethenny] tells the truth, she says how it is,” Eklund told Us Weekly at the time. “To me, it’s actually hurtful and annoying. She’s always very truthful doesn’t matter where you are, who you are speaking with, what the subject is, it doesn’t matter. It’s a great quality, [but] very annoying when you’re on a television show, [when] you’re being recorded.”

Frankel responded, “We have different philosophies and different ways of doing business. I’m very black and white and Fredrik can live in the gray. I’m black and white about things, and by the way, both is bad and both is good about things.”

