Brittany Cartwright Posts Cryptic Comment after Jax Taylor is Spotted on Date With Model

Brittany Cartwright posted to social media after her estranged husband Jax Taylor was spotted on a date with a model.

According to TMZ, on May 24, 2024, Taylor, 44, was spotted out with a woman at the Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks, California. He left the bar with her at 1 a.m., the outlet reported.

The following day, Taylor went on a three-hour lunch date with model Paige Woolen, per Page Six. Taylor and Woolen, 32, arrived by limo at the Granville Cafe in Los Angeles before heading to Taylor’s sports bar, Jax’s Studio City.

Just after photos of Taylor and Woolen hit the internet, Cartwright, 35, posted to her Instagram story. The mom of one shared a meme of a woman making a shocked face with the caption: “Watching ‘The Valley’ with someone who is shocked by Jax Taylor.”

“Thank you & just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors,” Cartwright wrote.

The Bravo star also shared another message: “Girl, you have no idea how amazing life is about to get for you. Stay focused & trust the process.”

Jax Taylor Said He Would Never Date Again After Brittany

In March 2024, Taylor and Cartwright announced they had separated after nearly five years of marriage. The news came weeks before their spinoff series “The Valley” debuted on Bravo.

As fans watched their marital struggles play out on TV, Cartwright said in an interview that Taylor had a lot of things to work on for them to ever get back together.

Cartwright told People magazine that her husband refused to go to couples therapy with her. During an April 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she shared that couples therapy was one of her things “that needs to happen” for her to reconcile with Taylor.

“Everything is kind of up in the air right now,” Cartwright said at the time. “I feel like I’m really strong right now, I feel like I’ve grown a lot in the past couple years, especially after having Cruz, I’ve gotten so much stronger, and I feel like I deserve better.”

In his own interview, Taylor vowed that he would not date if things didn’t work out with Cartwright. Speaking with The Daily Dish in early May, Taylor said, “I’m not dating.”

“I’m not gonna ever date, no,” he added. “If things don’t work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again.”

Taylor explained that his focus would be on his 3-year-old son, Cruz. He reiterated that he would be “done” with looking for love if he doesn’t get back together with Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Admitted She Wouldn’t Like It if Jax Started Dating

Now that Taylor has been spotted on a date (or two), Cartwright is probably not happy. The Kentucky native was previously asked by Us Weekly how she would feel if her husband dated someone new. “I don’t think I would like it,” she admitted. She then added, “But we might end up… I’m not really sure.”

Cartwright said it felt “so weird” to think about dating after nearly 10 years with Taylor.

One week before Taylor was spotted with Woolen, Cartwright admitted things were “not great” in her own relationship with him. On the May 24 episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast, she said, “Right now, I’m kind of like, I can’t even be in the same room with him very long.”

Cartwright explained that Taylor had not “done a very good job” at respecting boundaries. “But we gotta remember, I’m the one that’s living elsewhere and I’m the one that’s, like, I feel like I’m the one that’s taking all of the hard hits, even though I was the one that had to leave,” she added.

