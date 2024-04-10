Brittany Cartwright Taken Aback By Jax Taylor’s ‘Weird’ Social Media Move

Brittany Cartwright got wind of something Jax Taylor did days before confirming their separation—and she thinks it’s creepy.

“The Valley” star opened up about her split on the April 8, 2024 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast with host Amanda Hirsch. During the chat, Cartwright was asked her thoughts on Taylor allegedly liking an Instagram comment that said he should have married Stassi Schroeder instead of her. Cartwright seemed surprised and asked, “He liked it?”

After Hirsch said, “Is that not weird?” Cartwright replied, “Very weird. That is so creepy.”

The comment in question was posted to an Instagram Reel shared on February 20. Taylor’s “like” was screenshot by several Tik Tok accounts. As of this writing, Taylor appears to have unliked the comment.

Stassi Schroeder Dated Jax Taylor in the Early Days of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

When “Vanderpump Rules” premiered in 2013, Taylor and Schroeder were a couple. Their toxic relationship, and Taylor’s infidelity with a woman in Las Vegas, played out on early episodes of the Bravo reality show. After their split, Taylor had Schroeder’s name tattooed on his body in an attempt to get her back.

At the time, Schroeder wrote on her Bravo blog that she didn’t want to lead Taylor on in thinking she’d get back together with him. “People have to realize that so, so much has happened that led me to that point,” she shared. “The tattoo would only have changed the timing on things. A tattoo doesn’t change feelings. I may have been a little more apprehensive to tell him to move on, but I had to do it at some point. There is never a right time for these things.”

Some fans think Schroeder is “the one that got away” for Taylor. He married Cartwright in 2019.

Taylor and Schroeder had a major falling out when he canceled plans to attend her wedding in Italy to Beau Clark. In 2024, Taylor told Us Weekly he regretted the last-minute cancelation and said he still loves his ex and her husband.

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor is ‘Dependent’ On Her For a Lot of Things

Now that he’s split from Cartwright, fans are learning more about how the dynamic of their household worked after nearly five years of marriage. Speaking with Hirsch, Cartwright said Taylor is “very dependent” on her, despite the fact that she moved into an Airbnb with their toddler son Cruz in January.

“I think he’s enjoying his space,” she said of Taylor. “I don’t know how I’ll feel when he starts, if he starts dating somebody, if I start dating somebody.”

Cartwright also shared she does not see her and Taylor getting back together anytime soon.

“He’s going to kill me when he watches this,” she added. “He wants me to move back in the house and live in the main bedroom and him living in the guest bedroom. I’m like we’re not pulling a Tom and Ariana. I’m like, that’s not happening. I’ll just keep spending a [expletive] ton of money on Airbnbs until we figure out what we’re going to do. “

Cartwright dished that she pays all of the bills for the former couple’s Valley Village home, with the exception of the mortgage.

“I’m still paying for all the bills at my house and then I have Airbnb too,” she said. “I pay all the bill, Jax pays the mortgage. I pay all the bills. We have everything very like split up.”

Cartwright did confirm that her name is on the mortgage but added, “I pay all the bills and all the stuff for school and Cruz and insurance and car and all of that.”

On April 2, Cartwright appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and admitted that she and Taylor have always had separate bank accounts.

