Brittany Cartwright Exclusively Explains Her Feelings About the Stassi Schroeder Rejection

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright is addressing comments her former castmate, Stassi Schroeder, made about her upcoming reality television show, “The Valley.”

During a January 2024 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Schroeder stated that she was approached to film the sizzle reel of “The Valley,” which also stars Cartwright’s husband, Jax Taylor, and former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute. According to the mother of two, she was not interested in joining the show’s cast because the series “wouldn’t be a reflection of what [her] reality is.” She also stated that she does not have a close friendship with any of the cast members of “The Valley.”

During an exclusive interview with Heavy, Cartwright stated that she did not mind Schroeder’s remarks.

“I think it’s fine,” said Cartwright.

She stated, however, that she does not think Schroeder, who dated Taylor during the first two seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” has an accurate understanding of her life.

“She doesn’t really know what our life is like. And I don’t really know what her life is like right now. So that was the only part where I was kind of like, ‘She doesn’t know what I do all the time.’ I’m like I am literally a mom 24/7. But I think that was the only part where I was kind of like, ‘Hmmm,’” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Shared She Is Proud of Stassi Schroeder’s Accomplishments

While speaking to Heavy, Cartwright stated that she was proud of Schroeder’s accomplishments, including hosting her popular podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi” and publishing her two books, “Next Level Basic” and “Off with My Head.”

“I’m so happy for her,” said Cartwright.

In addition, she stated that she understand “if [Schroeder] doesn’t want to come back into the reality TV world,” especially after welcoming her two children, Hartford and Messer. Cartwright explained that she is concerned with how her 2-year-old son, Cruz, will be received by viewers of “The Valley.”

“It is a lot of pressure. It is different whenever you’re a parent. That’s the whole reason I was worried — I’m thinking about Cruz so much,” said Cartwright. “But so I understand. I’m not mad. I’m not bitter about anything. I want nothing but the best for her. And who knows if this is a huge success maybe down the line, we could talk them into it.”

Cartwright also discussed her relationship with Schroeder in a February 2024 interview with E! News.

“We’re definitely not as close as we were and I definitely miss her so, so much,” said Cartwright.

The mother of one also stated that she and Schroeder have interacted following both of their departures from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020.

“We give each other hugs,” she said. “Hopefully, one day we can get back [to] how we used to be, but I’m so happy for her and her beautiful family.”

Brittany Cartwright Teased Information About ‘The Valley’

During her exclusive interview with Heavy, Cartwright teased information about “The Valley,” which does not yet have a release date. She stated that she believed the series “is going to be amazing.” She also noted that the cast features her and Taylor’s genuine friends, including Daniel Booko, Luke Broderick, Nia Sanchez, Jesse Lally, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, and Michelle Lally.

In addition, she stated she believed “this show is just going to be so relatable,” as it focuses on couples in various stages of their lives.

“It’s just things that people are really going to be like ‘I’ve been through this.’ And it’s going to be nice for people to be able to see that. But also lots of drama. We still have Jax and Kristen, so obviously,” quipped Cartwright.