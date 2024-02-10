Brittany Cartwright Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright opened up about plans for more children with her husband Jax Taylor.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars welcomed their first child, Cruz Cauchi, in April 2021, less than six months after announcing their joint exit from the Bravo reality show.

With a podcast, a Jenny Craig partnership, and a new series, “The Valley,” on the horizon, Cartwright is a busy working mom. And she has plans to be even busier as she gets ready to expand her family with her husband of nearly five years, she shared in a February 2024 interview.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany Cartwright Teased the Timeline For Another Baby With Jax

Cartwright has been vocal about wanting to expand her family. After Cruz’s birth in 2021, she told E! News she wanted three children. In a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly, she hinted that she was ready to get pregnant. “I wanna spend this summer having fun. And then I’m ready to try for No. 2,” she said at the time.

A few months later, Cartwright’s husband told the outlet, “I’m thinking we’re thinking maybe August, September [2023] somewhere around there we start trying for number two and then I’m done. God gave me two hands for two.”

Speaking with The Daily Mail in February 2024, Cartwright confirmed she is not currently pregnant, but that she wants to be – and she doesn’t want her second child to be too much younger than Cruz, who turns three in April 2024.

“We do want to welcome a second child,” Cartwright said. “I definitely want another baby 100%. I am not pregnant right now, but I’ve talked to Jax about it. We don’t want our children to be too far apart in age.”

“Everything is going great with Jax,” she added of her husband. “He’s an amazing father and it’s made me fall in love with him even more.”

Brittany Cartwright Said She’s ‘Proud’ of Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star’s Pregnancy Plans

When Cartwright was pregnant with Cruz, she was part of a “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom. At the time, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent were all pregnant too. The other three Bravo stars all welcomed baby girls in early 2021. Schroeder has since given birth to a second child, a son named Messer.

In the Daily Mail interview, Cartwright said she is “proud” of her former co-star Lala Kent for moving forward with plans to conceive her second baby via intrauterine insemination (IUI). Kent and her former fiancé Randall Emmett split in October 2021 when their daughter Ocean was just 7 months old.

“I’m so proud of Lala for talking about how she wants to have a second child on her own with IUI,” Cartwright told the Daily Mail. “She’s so strong and she went through so much with Randall Emmett and their break up, so I get it she’s done with dating for now. It’s cool that she wants to do artificial insemination and doesn’t want to wait around for a man to have a baby. I respect that so much – so many women will be empowered by her.”

In a lengthy interview with Cosmopolitan, Kent confirmed she found a sperm donor for her IUI procedure. “When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids,” Kent explained. “And I got to thinking, Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person? I think if there’s a will, there’s a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option.”

“With the donor route, you’re very protected. No one can come for your kid. I just think I have it figured out, I’m not even going to lie,” she added. After connecting with a fertility specialist, Kent said she secured a donor after a long search and is now tracking her menstrual cycles ahead of her IUI procedure.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return to TV in ‘The Valley’