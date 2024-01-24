Brittany Cartwright Talks About VPR Stars Appearing on ‘The Valley’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, are sharing what fans can expect from their upcoming Bravo series, “The Valley.”

On the January 22 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Cartwright noted that their former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate, Kristen Doute, and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, will also be starring in “The Valley.” The Kentucky native also stated that other “Vanderpump Rules” personalities will be making an appearance on the new show.

“There are definitely people from ‘Vanderpump’ that will be stopping by on our show as well. And vice-versa. So it’s awesome,” said Cartwright.

In addition, the Kentucky native stated that she believes viewers will also enjoy her new co-stars who have not appeared on “Vanderpump Rules,” which include Danny Booko, Nia Sanchez, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei Lally, Jason Caperna, and Janet Caperna.

“We’re so grateful and I just can’t wait for everyone to see it. And get to know all the rest of the cast members. It’s going to be absolutely amazing,” said Cartwright.

Taylor agreed with his wife and explained the cast of “The Valley” consists of their close friends who also live in Valley Village.

“Give these new cast members a chance. I know you all are like ‘Who are these randos?’ Whatever, whatever. These are our friends,” stated Taylor. “They are our actual friends, just like ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Nobody was casted on the show. These are people that we have in our lives on a daily basis. And I feel like that is the only way to do a reality show.”

Lala Kent Teased Information About ‘The Valley’ in July 2023

According to Us Weekly, “Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent teased information about “The Valley” in a July 2023 Amazon Live. She stated that while she was excited about the upcoming series, she found the situation “weird” because she is used to filming with Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“It’s so weird that they have a show and, like, they’re not on ours and as of now, we’re not on theirs – it’s, like, we’re all best friends. Like, we should be filming a show together. Don’t you think?” stated the mother of one.

In addition, Kent told fans to tune into “The Valley” to see if she filmed for the upcoming series.

Jax Taylor Will Appear in the Upcoming 11th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Taylor will be featured on the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” after a four-year absence. While speaking to E! News in October 2023, Taylor suggested that he had a conversation with Tom Sandoval after his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in front of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 cameras.

“I finally get the chance to have a talk with Tom. And you’ll see,” said Taylor.

He also stated that he had to decide how he wanted to approach Sandoval following his cheating scandal.

“I haven’t seen him in a such a long time, and he’s called me out on so many different things. And after this all happened, it’s kind of like I had my moment, where I could have gone in one way. Or I could have gone in another, and you’ll just have to see,” teased Taylor.