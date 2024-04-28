Fans Think Brittany Cartwright Looks So Uncomfortable at White House Correspondents’ Dinner With Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright reunited with her estranged husband Jax Taylor for the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The annual dinner party was held in the International Ballroom at the Washington Hilton in Washington D.C. on April 27, 2024. Cartwright and Taylor, who announced their separation in March, were guests of The DailyMail.com for the annual dinner that honors journalists and news organizations.

Ahead of the dinner, Cartwright and Taylor attended the White House Correspondents’ Garden Brunch according to Page Six. Taylor also posted a video to Instagram stories as he toasted his wife at the bar. “The Valley” stars’ reunion came less than a week after Cartwright seemingly unfollowed Taylor and their publicist Lori Krebs on Instagram.

While Cartwright and Taylor appeared to get along during the White House weekend, some fans felt Cartwright looked extremely uncomfortable in several photos that were posted online.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Brittany Cartwright’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Look

On April 27, 2024, Cartwright attended the upscale dinner wearing a sequined, floor-length black gown with a corset-style bodice. The Bravo star added sheer black gloves topped with jewelry and had her hair styled in waves. Taylor wore a traditional State and Liberty black tuxedo.

According to Us Weekly, Cartwright and Taylor each walked solo on the red carpet ahead of the dinner. They did sit together during the actual dinner at the Daily Mail’s table.

Fans reacted to photos of the estranged couple posted on social media. Some felt that while Cartwright exuded glam, the Kentucky native looked very out of sorts.

“Brittany looks uncomfortable,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Totally agree. A lot of this presentation (lately) seems forced and uncomfortable for her,” another wrote.

“She looks so uncomfortable and needs a stylist and if she had one, she needs to fire that one,” another commenter chimed in.

Others couldn’t understand why the reality TV stars were in attendance for the upscale dinner party to begin with, especially amid their recent separation. “This is throwing me through a loop honestly,” one commenter wrote.

“They are really letting anyone attend the White House Correspondents Dinner these days,” another agreed. “Invited to White House??? Typical insanity,” another added.

Three ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2023

This is not the first time Bravo reality stars have been invited to the White House Correspondents’’ Dinner. Cartwright and Taylor’s invite to the gala comes one year after their former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, and Lala Kent were invited as guests of DailyMail.com.

The trio’s arrival came not long after the Scandoval cheating scandal made headlines. Comedian/WHCD host Roy Wood Jr. even referenced the reality TV scandal in his speech. “I don’t know what ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is about, I’ve watched it a couple of times,” Wood said in 2023. “My friends told me it’s like BMF but for white people.”

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Unfollows Jax Taylor & 1 Other Key Person on Instagram