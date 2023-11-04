Bravo Star Accuses Kyle Cooke of Being a Bad Friend to Carl Radke

Captain Lee Rosbach has been one of Carl Radke‘s biggest supporters in the past few years and the “Below Deck” alum recently called out Radke’s “Summer House” co-star Kyle Cooke for not being a good friend to Radke.

In the November 1 episode of his podcast, “Salty With Captain Lee,” Rosbach shared, “My buddy Carl still having problems.” Rosbach brought up that Radke and his now-ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard were at the same event together, the first time since Radke ended their engagement a few months before the wedding.

As Page Six reported, the exes attended the same “Winter House” season 3 premiere party. Rosbach shared that when Hubbard showed up, “Carl promptly exited.”

He added, “You know the guy that really kind of ticks me off in the whole situation is Kyle. Because I think he contributed to a certain degree.” He explained, “I mean you’re supposed to be Carl’s best friend and all you do with every waking moment and you’re talking to Carl is bad mouth Lindsay. Is that what friends do?”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Captain Lee Rosbach Slammed Kyle Cooke Over His ‘Drunk’ Comments About Lindsay Hubbard on ‘Summer House’

Play

Rosbach brought up the “Summer House” season 7 fight when Cooke accused Hubbard of being a “master manipulator.” Cooke yelled, “People don’t know the real side of Lindsay. She’s a f****** evil, conniving b****. Good luck to my best friend because you’re a f****** psycho.”

During his November 1 podcast, Rosbach brought up that fight. “That one night he just got totally s***faced drunk and called Lindsay everything under the book that you could think of in front of Carl, and Carl sat there and endured it and didn’t get all bent out of shape and aggro on him, which he had every right to do,” Rosbach shared. “And then [Kyle] comes out and he says ‘Yeah he could see the cracks in the relationship,’ like wake up, you were part of the cracks.”

Rosbach referenced Cooke’s “Watch What Happens Live” comments in which the “Summer House” OG said he was “rooting” for the couple but “saw the cracks in the foundation.” Cooke explained, “I was not surprised [about the breakup] based on what I was privy to.”

Rosbach concluded that he didn’t understand how Cooke could claim to be Radke’s best friend given his comments about Hubbard.

Lindsay Hubbard Broke Her Silence on Her Breakup & Said She Wasn’t Surprised That Kyle Cooke Wasn’t Supporting Her

Hubbard spoke about Cooke in her first interview after the breakup. Us Weekly asked her where things stand with him now and she said Cooke “always had it out” for her. She referenced his claims that she is a master manipulator and added that she wasn’t surprised by Cooke’s comments.

The Hubb House PR founder guessed that part of him wanted to be a supportive friend to Radke while the other part of him was out to get her.

In the same interview, Hubbard claimed that not a single “Summer House” star saw the breakup coming. She added that there were “no red flags” during the summer.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’