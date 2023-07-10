Repeat Charter Guests Have Unexpected Review of Captain Lee

Some of the charter guests from this season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” might have been familiar to fans of the franchise as they previously appeared on the original “Below Deck” show in season 8.

Bryan Guarnieri and Erik (Rob) Funderburk first appeared in the 8th season of “Below Deck,” where their preference sheet led to Chef Rachel Hargrove quitting the season in the middle of the meeting, though the outspoken chef eventually came back. Funderburk and Guarnieri then appeared in the penultimate charter of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4, where they ended up having a fantastic Pride charter with the crew.

After the episode aired on June 26, the charter guests joined the hosts of the podcast “Another Below Deck Podcast” to spill and compare the two experiences. Guarnieri was asked which charter was their favorite and he replied immediately, “Oh, hands down sailing.”

The hosts asked him if it was because of the choice of captain, as they were with Captain Glenn Shephard on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” as opposed to Captain Lee Rosbach. “Well, we love Captain Glenn. We just love Glenn,” Funderburk shared. “We just love Glenn.” After the hosts said they felt Rosbach was “old” and “angry,” Guarnieri shared, “We would say curmudgeonly could be the word for it. Salty sea captain that fits him to a T.”

The Charter Guests Also Compared the 2 Chefs That They Had for Their ‘Below Deck’ Experiences

The charter guests also spilled on the two chefs from the shows during their podcast appearance after they were asked which chef they preferred between Hargrove and “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4’s Chef Ileisha Dell.

“I mean, I absolutely adore Chef Ileisha,” Guarnieri gushed. “I adore her food, and I adore her as a person.” However, he also added, “I loved Rachel. I can’t say anything bad about her food. She’s an excellent chef.” When pressed about his favorite, however, he shared, “I love Ileisha. Chef Ileisha, There, happy?”

They also said that both chefs were “nothing but sweet” to the charter guests and when they were on board, they didn’t witness any drama or tantrums so it made it difficult to pick their favorite chef.

The ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Finale Airs on July 4 & the Reunion Is Set to Air the Following Week

The “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 reunion is just around the corner as the regular season is set to conclude with two back-to-back episodes on July 10. The cast’s reunion looks have been revealed, with chief stew Daisy Kelliher choosing an elegant white dress with black polka dots in an off-the-shoulder style, Bravo TV shared.

As for Chef Ileisha, she also went for an off-the-shoulder look with a bold red dress. She said she wanted a “vibrant, timeless, sexy” look. Alex Propson went for an all-black look and kept his long locks loose while chief engineer Colin MacRae chose a more simple look of a t-shirt and khaki shorts. As for Captain Glenn, he opted for a sport jacket over a pink button-up.

