Captain Lee Rosbach on Tough ‘Below Deck’ Moment: ‘Cut Off My Right Arm’

Captain Lee Rosbach got candid about his time on “Below Deck” while speaking with Brandi Glanville on her podcast and the two reminisced about the seasons when Kate Chastain was the chief stew.

Glanville, who’s really close friends with Chastain, asked Rosbach on “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” about Chastain’s departure and he said that he only found out she was leaving the show on social media. He said he thinks one of the main reasons the show was such a success was due to the consistency in the crew, with him, Chastain and chef Ben Robinson at first.

After Chef Ben left, Rosbach said it was just him and Chastain as the “core group” and it worked really well also. “When Kate left, nobody told me. I found out about it on social media,” he revealed. “And I got Kate on the phone immediately and I was like, ‘Seriously?'” Glanville said Chastain likely wasn’t allowed to tell anybody. “I get that,” Rosbach replied, “But I was just like, ‘Somebody just cut off my right arm.'”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Captain Lee Rosbach Had a Lot of Good Things to Say About Kate Chastain & Said He’s Excited to Watch Her New Show

Rosbach had high praise for Chastain, telling Glanville that his longtime chief stew was “so dependable” and also really funny. “Her mind’s like a steel trap,” he said. “Extremely quick… She can slice and dice with the best of them.”

He said he was really happy to hear that she was cast on “The Traitors.” He explained that he told Chastain she was made for the show and he had no doubt that she would “shine.” “Can’t wait to see it,” he said to Glanville, who is also appearing on the new Peacock show.

Rosbach added that he could sit back and watch Chastain in a verbal confrontation “every day of the week.”

Captain Lee Rosbach Shared a Moving Story About How ‘Special’ Kate Chastain Is as a Friend

Rosbach and Chastain have a very close friendship now and the beloved captain spilled about a touching moment involving his former “Below Deck” co-star. While speaking with Glanville, Rosbach explained that when his son died three years ago, Chastain was there for him, no questions asked.

He said as soon as she found out, she was out the door of her apartment and on a flight to see him. Captain Lee said she didn’t call or ask, she just showed up. “That’s just the kind of a friend that Kate is,” he shared. “She’s a very special person.”

Chastain, who recently announced that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child in May 2023, is appearing on Peacock’s latest series, “The Traitors,” along with Glanville and two other Bravo stars, Reza Farahan and Kyle Cooke. The four are joined by several other reality stars and “civilians” and will be competing for a quarter of a million dollars.

Captain Lee, on the other hand, appeared in the first few episodes of “Below Deck” season 10 but was forced to step away due to a health issue. Luckily for fans, he announced that he is doing a lot better and will be back on the season before the finale.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’