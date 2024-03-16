Carl Radke Reveals Why He Really Took Back Lindsay Hubbard’s Engagement Ring

Carl Radke explained his decision to ask Lindsay Hubbard to return her ring to him several months after he ended their engagement .

The “Summer House” star landed in the hot seat on the March 14, 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

At one point, host Andy Cohen wanted to know why Radke asked Hubbard to give him back the engagement ring. Radke replied that he was just following New York State law. But that explanation didn’t go over so well with fellow WWHL guest Trishelle Cannatella.

In August 2022, Radke proposed to Hubbard as Bravo’s camera rolled. He presented her with a custom 4.02 carat Nicole Rose diamond ring, according to People magazine. But one year later, Radke told his fiancée he couldn’t move forward with the wedding. The couple had celebrated at Hubbard’s bridal shower just two weeks earlier and had a destination wedding in Mexico fully planned for November.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carl Radke Defended His Decision

In a March 7, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Hubbard claimed that not only did Radke blindside her with the breakup but that he “demanded” that she return her engagement ring to him.

One week later, Radke explained his side to Cohen. “It’s New York State law,” he said of the move to take the ring back. “It’s my property and I wrote her an email one-on-one and asked for the ring back.”

Fellow guest Trishelle Cannatella interrupted to say, “Carl, no! I don’t like that rule.”

Radke continued, “It is the law in New York state. If I purchased the ring and it’s given to the condition of an engagement. We did not move forward with the wedding and the ring is returned to me. That is the law. So I was just following the law.”

When Cannatella protested, Cohen told her, “Trishelle, it’s the law.”

“I don’t like it,” the “Traitors” winner reiterated.

“Well, we don’t like some laws. They are the laws,” Cohen concluded.

Fans reacted on social media.

“Why wouldn’t @carlradke get the ring back? They never got married therefore she doesn’t get to keep it. That’s how it goes,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “Exactly. It’s a gift in contemplation of marriage,” another agreed. “If the marriage doesn’t happen the groom gets it back and if they get married and divorce later, the bride keeps it. Pretty standard law in most states.”

But others felt Radke was in the wrong for how he handled things. “Team Lindsey,” one commenter wrote. “Even if some things are true (like in many relationships) he ended it in a cruel unexpected way.”

Lindsay Hubbard Had Hoped to Sell the Ring to Recoup Wedding Expenses

Hubbard previously explained the New York law on WWHL and admitted that “legally” the ring belonged to Radke since the wedding never happened.

“There’s New York law and then there’s etiquette,” the Hubb House founder added. “I did take it off pretty much immediately, gave it to my jeweler for safe keeping and she gave it back to him when he emailed me and demanded it back,”

Hubbard previously revealed she had planned to sell the ring to recoup some of her wasted wedding expenses. “I gave it to my jeweler to sell it,” she told Us Weekly in November 2023. “I need to make up for all the lost money on the wedding.”

Hunnard had already paid for her wedding dress as well as other expenses for the canceled destination wedding. According to Bravo.com, in January 2024, Hubbard posted to her Instagram story to share that she “finally” picked up her wedding dress at the Berta shop in New York City two months after her wedding had been scheduled to take place. “Let me know if you’re getting married this year and still looking for a dress 😅,” she joked to her followers.

