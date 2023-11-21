Lindsay Hubbard Spotted on Date With Reality TV Villain in NYC: Report

Lindsay Hubbard spent her canceled wedding day on a date.

Three months after her breakup with her former fiancé Carl Radke, the “Summer House” star distracted herself on what would have been their November 17, 2023 wedding day and went out with reality TV veteran Johnny Bananas, Page Six reported.

Bananas is best known for MTV’s ‘The Real World,” Bravo’s “The Challenge” series, and most recently, E!’s “House of Villains.”

Lindsay Hubbard & Johnny Bananas Went Out to Dinner in New York City

Hubbard and Radke originally planned to be married in Mexico. Their destination wedding was all set up, but the former Loverboy VP of Sales broke things off just two weeks after Hubbard celebrated her bridal shower in New York City.

In a November 1, 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Hubbard teased what she planned to do on the day that would have been her wedding day. “I’m gonna start writing my book,” she said. “It’ll be a mixture of career, dating, and family [anecdotes]. I’ve got a lot of stories to tell.”

But Hubbard could have another chapter to add. Per Page Six’s report, she spent her canceled wedding day on a date in the West Village with Johnny Devenanzio, aka Bananas. The outlet reported that Hubbard, 37, and Bananas, 41, were seen holding hands before having “an intimate dinner at Loring Place” in Greenwich Village for their first date.

Hubbard previously teased her friendship with Bananas. Just ahead of BravoCon 2023, she posted a photo of her wearing a t-shirt that said, “No boyfriend, no problem,” and teased that Bananas gave her the shirt. “@johnnybananas making sure I roll to bravocon in style,” she wrote.

Fans had a big reaction to Hubbard’s connection with Bananas.

“She needs to stay away from Johnny bananas 🚩,” one fan wrote.

“Johnny would be horrible for Lindsay. I hope that’s not a thing,” another agreed.

“No, she needs to dive all the way in. They match each other’s level of bats*** crazy! And he’s good at making sandwiches!😂,” a third fan chimed in.

“The girl deserves a little fun, not saying he’s marriage material,” another wrote.

“He’d be a great rebound hookup 🤷🏼‍♀️😅,” added another fan.

Lindsay Hubbard & Johnny Bananas Both Sparked Romance Rumors With Other People

Hubbard’s rumored first date with Bananas comes days after there were rumors that she dated country singer Dustin Lynch while visiting Nashville. A source told Page Six Hubbard did spend time with a friend who is in Lynch’s “circle,” but denied the dating rumor and instead noted the “Summer House” star was “trying to distract herself” ahead of the “hard” day that would have been her wedding to Radke.

At BravoCon 2023, Hubbard told The Messenger she was ready to get back into the dating pool. Oh her ideal man, she said, she was looking for someone “confident” who is not intimidated by her own confidence. She also wants a successful and driven man.

But she did hint she wanted to avoid dating another reality star. “Hopefully you’re in a different industry, because I’ve gone down the road of Bravo men before, and I think it’s the end of the road for that one,” Hubbard said.

As for Bananas, he was rumored to be linked with his “House of Villains” co-star Corinne Olympios. When asked about his relationship status with the Bachelor Nation star, Bananas told Hollywood Life, “What are we? What aren’t we?”

“Obviously, you can tell there’s definitely a lot of chemistry there,” he added. ‘The sparks flew on ‘House of Villains.’ I mean, the hot tub scene that they did is arguably one of the greatest edits in reality television history. I’ll put it this way — we’re more than friends, less than lovers.”

