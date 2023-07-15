Craig Conover Responds to RHOBH Alum’s Claims He Was ‘Rude’

Craig Conover was accused by Brandi Glanville on a few occasions of being rude to her at BravoCon 2022 and the “Southern Charm” star has finally broken his silence on his side of the story.

Glanville first said Conover was “not nice” to her in a December 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast and she reiterated her comments on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in January 2023. Months later, Conover took to his “Pillows and Beer” podcast with Austen Kroll to explain his perspective on what happened.

“We both had interactions with her at BravoCon, I know she said a bunch of stuff about me after,” Conover began before Kroll interjected, “She said that Craig was rude because Craig said that they don’t do personalized monogram pillows. How is that rude? It’s just that his business doesn’t do that.”

Conover then went on to explain their interaction, which he said seemed completely fine with him at the time.

Craig Conover Said Brandi Glanville Asked Him for a Personalized Pillow & He Told Her He’d ‘Figure It Out’

Conover explained that his exchange with Glanville happened on the “big ‘Watch What Happens Live’ stage” during BravoCon and there were “a hundred of us out there,” he recalled. “They’re trying to get [everyone] off the stage, we’re all waiting, and she came up and she’s like ‘Craig, I’d love a pillow,'” he recounted. “And I was like ‘Sure! I’d love to get you a pillow,’ I love sending people pillows.”

Conover said Glanville then told him she wanted her pillow to have her initials “BG” on it. “I was like, ‘Oh, well we don’t really do custom pillows. But maybe I can figure it out,'” he shared. Conover explained that he told Glanville to give him her information and he’d “figure it out” but wasn’t able to stick around afterward as everyone was being “ushered off” to other events.

Conover told his podcast listeners that he thought the interaction was fine until she began making comments about it. Kroll had previously suggested that they have Glanville on their show to clear the air, Conover added, but said, “Honestly, she keeps throwing s*** my way and I’ve never said anything, I’ve never even told this story… I’m still not telling the full story about, like, how she was.”

Brandi Glanville Mentioned on a Few Occasions That She Had a Bad Interaction With Craig Conover at BravoCon

Glanville first called out her interaction with Conover at BravoCon in a December 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. She said “the pillow guy,” in reference to his business Sewing Down South, gave her “the biggest cold shoulder” at the event.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum claimed that Conover was “not nice” to her at the convention which was a shame as she was a fan of his. “I think he was wasted, honestly, like half of us were,” she continued. “I was like ‘oh I love’ — and he was like ‘yeah, whatever.'”

Glanville also reiterated those comments in January 2023 when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” The host asked her if anyone was rude to her at BravoCon and she said pointedly that Conover “was very, um, famous.”

