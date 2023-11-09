Craig Conover & Shep Rose Share Update on Former Co-Star Kathryn Dennis

The 9th season of “Southern Charm,” airing now on Bravo, is the first season since the show’s premiere without one of its main stars Kathryn Dennis.

Although Dennis is no longer on the show, she still has a lot of support from her former co-stars, especially her fellow OGs Shep Rose and Craig Conover. During a BravoCon 2023 panel, they spoke about Dennis and revealed that they filmed with her for season 9.

“We love Kathryn, actually,” Conover shared. “Shep and I actually filmed with her this year. I don’t think it was supposed to happen, but we did it and I think they did it as a favor to us because we love her so much.” He said he was hopeful the season would include the footage but it “probably won’t.”

“The point of me telling you that is we would love for her to come back,” he added. “I think the door is always open. I think she’s working on herself and has a lot of work that she has to do before she comes back. But I hope she’s doing well and I know a lot of people here have recently, we’ve been in contact with her.” In fact, he said Austen Kroll “talks to her as much as he can,” like others in the cast.

Conover’s comments came shortly after a car registered in Dennis’ name was involved in a collision at a school. “We love Kathryn,” Conover concluded. “But we just hope that she figures her stuff out.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Shep Rose Said Kathryn Dennis Showed Her Whole Life on ‘Southern Charm’ Since the Age of 21

Rose also spoke about Dennis’ portrayal during her time on the show. He pointed out that she first appeared on “Southern Charm” when she was just 21 years old. “We’ve all come a long way and we’ve seen the bumps, the bruises and all that stuff,” he told the crowd at BravoCon.

“And unfortunately, you know, Kathryn stumbles sometimes,” he continued. “We do love her ’cause there’s a person right inside her that we know is a good person.”

“She means so well and she wished she was here with all of you more than anything,” he concluded. “And what our goal is for next year that, you know, she comes back and gets to see you guys.”

A Vehicle Registered to Kathryn Dennis Was Involved in an Accident in October 2023

A vehicle registered in Dennis’ name was involved in an accident on October 20, People reported at the time. A 2022 Ford SUV hit a school resource officer who was directing traffic at Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, at 7:18 a.m. The resource officer received medical care at the scene and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Live5News.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol told People the vehicle “did not stop at the scene of the collision.” It was later found at Dennis’ home. Authorities did not say who was at the wheel of the vehicle and Dennis has not addressed the incident.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’