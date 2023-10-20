Shep Rose Reunites With ‘Southern Charm’ Fan Favorite

Shep Rose reunited with another “Southern Charm” OG this week, Cameran Eubanks, and posted photos of their lunch together on Instagram.

Rose explained in the caption of his post that he hadn’t seen Eubanks since before the pandemic and their reunion had been long overdue. “Scheduled a lunch today with my old friend @camwimberly1 it had been a long time,” he wrote. “Like pre-Covid we figured 😱 And as luck would have it little Palmer had a teacher work day so it was the three of us.”

“It her birthday next Month so we went shopping for a present after lunch,” he continued. “I always liked Xmas ornaments as a present b/c it’s a nice reminder of the gift once a year. Sadly, The farting dog stayed on the shelf.”

Eubanks also documented their meet-up on her Instagram, writing next to a photo of the two of them, “Old sport.”

Rose’s “Southern Charm” co-star Olivia Flowers showed her love for the pair, commenting a series of heart emojis, while Bravo alum Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi wrote, “I’m gonna need that book!” Patricia Altschul also commented her love for Rose and Eubanks. Former “Southern Charm” star Landon Clements wrote, “So sweet.”

Fans Were Thrilled to See Shep Rose & Cameran Eubanks’ Reunion & Said They Wanted to See Her Back on ‘Southern Charm’

Fans loved seeing the photo of Rose and Eubanks reunited again and many of them took to the comments of both Rose’s post and Eubanks’ to write that they wanted to see them on their screen together once more.

One person wrote, “Bring her back to the show!” Someone else said, “I miss this friendship!! @camwimberly1.” One person commented, “I love that you are both still friends. Life is short! Palmer is adorable.”

Someone commented, “Nothing beats OG southern charm!! Miss the old charmers ✨ @camwimberly1.” Another fan wrote, “We miss @camwimberly1 so much 😭😭.”

Shep Rose Shared Some Updates About His Friendships With Several Other Former ‘Southern Charm’ Stars

Rose recently gave Bravo’s Daily Dish some updates about several of his friendships with female “Southern Charm” alums, including Eubanks. On October 3, he told the publication that he and the real estate agent will sometimes text or call each other and that he’s sometimes gone to Eubanks for advice.

“I owe her a phone call ’cause I have to ask her a question,” he continued. “She’s my little Yoda sometimes.” Rose also shared that he recently saw Naomie Olindo, who exited the show for the second time after season 8. “She came over and gave a big hug,” he said. “And we talk[ed] and she was very honest with me about some things in her life, which I appreciate, [which] I love.”

Rose said he was happy to see that he and Olindo, Craig Conover‘s ex-girlfriend, still had a friendship that involved honest conversations. As for Chelsea Meissner, Rose said he was “very happy” for her, especially in light of the news that she’s pregnant with her first child, a daughter. The former “Survivor” star confirmed her pregnancy in April 2023, though she didn’t reveal details of her due date or her partner’s identity.

“Haven’t seen her, but we message each other,” Rose said of his current status with Meissner. “I don’t even know who the guy is, so I should be closer with Chelsea, but she does her own thing. And she knows I care about her and vice versa.”

Lastly, Rose updated fans on where things stand with OG star Kathryn Dennis, who announced her departure from the Bravo show in January 2023. “I have not seen Kathryn Dennis, but if I did, I would give her a gigantic hug,” he told the publication.

