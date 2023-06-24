‘Below Deck’ Star Says She’s Been Living Her ‘Worst Nightmare’ This Season

The talk of the season when it comes to “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 has been the love triangle between Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher and Gary King.

Kelliher, who’s been a little more forthcoming about the situation in interviews than her two co-stars, opened up about her budding relationship with MacRae and said the fact that their complicated dynamic was airing on TV was “definitely my worst nightmare,” she told People.

Kelliher said their situation “wasn’t smooth sailing” and added, “I think in an ideal world we would’ve liked each other, we would’ve gotten to know each other and kind of progressed into that. But I did have a history with Gary, and that’s not anyone’s fault. Colin was taken [at the time I slept with Gary], and Gary and I get along and, yeah, I guess we have feelings for each other to some level. So that just added so much complicated stuff.”

The chief stew said it wasn’t exactly a “fun experience” to see their drama play out publicly. That said, Kelliher revealed that the early days of their romance were great and they were learning a lot about each other. “I think he was surprised at how affectionate I am because I put on a scary facade — everyone thinks I’m this ice queen when I’m working, but I actually do have a soft side, and I am intimate and I am affectionate,” she confessed to People.

Daisy Kelliher Shared That the Romance Between Her & Colin MacRae Developed Very Quickly

Kelliher said that her romance with MacRae developed really fast from the moment they kissed for the first time and that “It all started to get really, really heavy, really quickly,” she told People. She said it was a “complicated” situation to begin with as she and MacRae tried to navigate the change from friends to the potential for more, and it was made even worse by King’s presence.

Although it doesn’t come across that way on screen, the Irish native admitted that she was “also leery of Colin” at first. She said the engineer has been known to have “a lot of girlfriends” and she didn’t want to be “just another girlfriend.” Kelliher explained that she wanted MacRae to take time as a single man before the two explored a more serious relationship. “So there was a lot going on while we were trying to navigate our feelings for each other,” she concluded.

Daisy Kelliher Recently Unfollowed Colin MacRae on Social Media

While viewers are seeing the situation between Kelliher and MacRae develop, it seems as though something happened after filming wrapped, and Kelliher is no longer following MacRae on social media. The two of them posted a few photos together after filming so they were in a good place then, but that’s changed now and Kelliher spilled on “Watch What Happens Live” that MacRae will have a lot to answer for at the reunion.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but a lot has happened in the last few weeks and at the moment I don’t expect to hear from him,” she admitted to People. “It’s difficult to not be able to kind of comment on it because I don’t want to spoil anything for the viewers or anything like that. But yeah, a lot has happened in the last year.”

